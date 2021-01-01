« previous next »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:17:13 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4nn5k2l81go

McNulty on the BBC website getting hold of the wrong end of the stick and then beating everyone over the head with it repeatedly.
Starts out saying we shouldn't scapegoat Trent, then calling for only him to to be dropped. England were shite when Trent was on the pitch, and continued to be shite when he went off. I'd have thought that would be more the fault of the ten players playing in their accustomed roles that they've done dozens of time for England,

Not sure why Kane and Rice not being able to trap a ball has to do with Trent being on the pitch really.
https://x.com/JXComps/status/1803855509398684095

Babysat by Rice according to Keane. The same rice that's allergic to forward passes.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:26:07 am
https://x.com/JXComps/status/1803855509398684095

Babysat by Rice according to Keane. The same rice that's allergic to forward passes.

I don't know what Keane is smoking over there but maybe he should give his eyes a rub because Rice has been atrocious this tournament. Maybe Arsenal have sent a doppelganger across to Germany and left the real Declan on a beach somewhere getting ready for next season. Or perhaps, a bit like many of the other England players, he's absolutely rinsed physically because of the fixture pile up combined with being a near ever-present in a club team on a serious title charge for the best part of nine straight months. Something has to give somewhere and being asked to play turd football against highly motivated teams is not exactly bringing out the best in tired legs and minds.
Havent watched any of it so far but now going to have to tune in for England as they'll drop Trent and beat Slovenia and will be getting praised and hyped. Then they'll get knocked out in first knockout round hopefully. Should be good for a giggle.
Southgate is a poor Manager who cant get a tune out this group of players.

Trent should be RB as he isnt a midfielder.
Ok, you're the England manager. You have the 4pts that should get you into the knockouts and a winnable game in the last group game.

Do you:
Play the same team?
or
Make all the hard changes (including dropping Kane)?

If you make the changes, how are you setting up (current squad only)?
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 09:56:32 am
I don't know what Keane is smoking over there but maybe he should give his eyes a rub because Rice has been atrocious this tournament. Maybe Arsenal have sent a doppelganger across to Germany and left the real Declan on a beach somewhere getting ready for next season. Or perhaps, a bit like many of the other England players, he's absolutely rinsed physically because of the fixture pile up combined with being a near ever-present in a club team on a serious title charge for the best part of nine straight months. Something has to give somewhere and being asked to play turd football against highly motivated teams is not exactly bringing out the best in tired legs and minds.
He's just never been good at it to be fair. I don't think it has anything to do with tiredness.

At Arsenal,  he has Odegaard and Jorginho next to him who can make the team face the other way. Arsenal just play to his strengths.
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 09:56:32 am
I don't know what Keane is smoking over there but maybe he should give his eyes a rub because Rice has been atrocious this tournament. Maybe Arsenal have sent a doppelganger across to Germany and left the real Declan on a beach somewhere getting ready for next season. Or perhaps, a bit like many of the other England players, he's absolutely rinsed physically because of the fixture pile up combined with being a near ever-present in a club team on a serious title charge for the best part of nine straight months. Something has to give somewhere and being asked to play turd football against highly motivated teams is not exactly bringing out the best in tired legs and minds.

These players are highly drilled by the club coaches in modern, highly technical systems. They turn up for England and Southgate is setting them up like it's a relegation scrap in the 90s. They then look like a fish out of water.

In terms of Rice though he's not the most technical player. I think he's more of a peak Henderson.
Southgate is an absolute joke.. his comments about not being able to find a Phillips replacement show what a poor manager he is.

Management is about using the resources you have at hand and making a positive output.

He is fixed on a system and style and cannot adapt. This is not management at all and he will be found out by any half talented opponent.

Hes a dinosaur. What an absolute donkey.
Regardless of what we think as fans playing a brand new system of trent in midfield is silly for a tournament. Walker works for city due to his recovery pace and stones pushes into midfield. If England are being as defensive as they are currently with the cb's staying back and 2 cms covering deep it would make more sense to have trent right back for his attacking benefits.

Foden is playing too narrow, if we have no left footed defender available have a left footed winger and allow the right footed left back to underlap

It's all very disjointed
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:11:35 am
In terms of Rice though he's not the most technical player. I think he's more of a peak Henderson.

I'd never thought of him like that but now you mention it I can't unsee it.
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Italian league has fallen well behind in money, which has impacted the clubs and their player development.

The Calciopoli scandal didnt help.

At a crucial juncture of TV money exploding due to global viewership, the Serie A didnt manage to get the most out of it.  The PL and La Ligas popularity dominated worldwide.  Places like Africa, Latin America, and Asia really drove growth in the PL and La Liga.  Italian football was revered in China too for example, but fairly certain thats fallen off due to PL and La Liga popularity.

Add lackluster player development and an unwillingness for many top Italian players to play abroad, and youve got stagnation.

They should have built the stadiums and infrastrucutre/academies etc when the league was on top in the late 80s and 90s. It all just went on players and eventually the Morattis and Berlusconis stopped funding it and the likes of Parmalat went bust leaving no legacy.

Post their World Cup winning team of 2006 (the bulk of which came through in the 90s) their production line of talent has been poor. They haven't even got out of a World Cup group since
Imagine saying "we can't replace Kalvin Phillips" fucking hell. That's hilarious.
He wasnt so much singing Philips virtues specifically as mourning the lack of a natural 6 to play alongside Rice. Philips did a decent job of that for a while. But the lack of personnel isnt really the big issue (although it is an issue). In reality hes chosen to play Bellingham as a 10 which has only put more pressure on the 2 CMs. He could be playing Bellingham deeper alongside Trent and Rice, which would help the midfield. Off the ball we had Kane doing nothing and Bellingham doing half of Kanes job yesterday, which meant the midfield was empty too much.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:58:12 am
Southgate is a poor Manager who cant get a tune out this group of players.

Trent should be RB as he isnt a midfielder.

Nail on head.

Theres next to no evidence that Trent can actually play in midfield.

Just like theres no evidence that Southgate is capable of managing a team to any sort of success.
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 10:41:05 am
Nail on head.

Theres next to no evidence that Trent can actually play in midfield.

Just like theres no evidence that Southgate is capable of managing a team to any sort of success.

It's also because he can't take the criticism of dropping one of either Trent or Walker.
 
It's funny how you recall certain things on this forum. I remember posting on here in the wake of England's 4-1 loss to Germany in 2010. Similar to the current England team, the thing that dumfounded everyone with the "golden generation" was how could a group of players who were stalwarts at their clubs look so disjointed in the national team?

I theorised then (and still theorise now) that when you take away their club mates, and disarm them of the surrounding quality that those club-mates provide, then it quickly becomes apparent that most English players are nowhere near as good as they're made out to be. Yet rather than just acknowledge that, it's the manager, selection, formation and tactics that get put under the microscope - and blamed for the ongoing failures

I remember I was pounced on when I said this in 2010, and suspect I'll be pounced on again, but please, hear me out on this because the parallels are quite clear if you look at them objectively. For example, Rio Ferdinand played in front of Edwin van der Sar and next to Nemanja Vidić. John Terry and Ashley Cole played in front of peak Petr Cech and alongside Ricardo Carvalho.

Frank Lampard's and Joe Cole's tenures at Chelsea saw them play alongside the likes of Makelele, Ballack, Essien and Robben. At Liverpool, Gerrard played with Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano (neither of whom - it should be noted - ever played out on the right wing to accommodate Stevie) as well as peak Fernando Torres. You then had Rooney who benefited from the likes of Ronaldo and RVP, as well as Beckham, who due to the popularity of his brand got to rub shoulders with Zizou, Brazil Ronaldo and Figo

I'm not going to repeat this with the current England side because (a) I can't be arsed and (b) I think I've made my point. However if you run through it in your head, and look at the quality of club mates that the current English crop play next to at club level, then the parallels should jump out. The pennies should drop. It's not Southgate, or his tactics, or his formations, or his team selections that are stopping this England side from winning this tournament, anymore than it was Sven or Fabio who stopped the golden generation from being crowned undisputed champions of the universe

Just my 2 cents :) 



Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 10:51:38 am
It's also because he can't take the criticism of dropping one of either Trent or Walker.

Southgate is far too much of a defensive manager to play Trent at right back.

His comment about Phillips was ridiculous but what it showcases is that he wants two defensive midfielders in the team. He's hoped for Trent to be one of those but that's not what he is.

Klopp has tried Trent in a more hybrid role but considering we basically had no midfield in 22/23 there was still no real clamor to put Trent there.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:05:10 am
It's funny how you recall certain things on this forum. I remember posting on here in the wake of England's 4-1 loss to Germany in 2010. Similar to the current England team, the thing that dumfounded everyone with the "golden generation" was how could a group of players who were stalwarts at their clubs look so disjointed in the national team?

I theorised then (and still theorise now) that when you take away their club mates, and disarm them of the surrounding quality that those club-mates provide, then it quickly becomes apparent that most English players are nowhere near as good as they're made out to be. Yet rather than just acknowledge that, it's the manager, selection, formation and tactics that get put under the microscope - and blamed for the ongoing failures

I remember I was pounced on when I said this in 2010, and suspect I'll be pounced on again, but please, hear me out on this because the parallels are quite clear if you look at them objectively. For example, Rio Ferdinand played in front of Edwin van der Sar and next to Nemanja Vidić. John Terry and Ashley Cole played in front of peak Petr Cech and alongside Ricardo Carvalho.

Frank Lampard's and Joe Cole's tenures at Chelsea saw them play alongside the likes of Makelele, Ballack, Essien and Robben. At Liverpool, Gerrard played with Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano (neither of whom - it should be noted - ever played out on the right wing to accommodate Stevie) as well as peak Fernando Torres. You then had Rooney who benefited from the likes of Ronaldo and RVP, as well as Beckham, who due to the popularity of his brand got to rub shoulders with Zizou, Brazil Ronaldo and Figo

I'm not going to repeat this with the current England side because (a) I can't be arsed and (b) I think I've made my point. However if you run through it in your head, and look at the quality of club mates that the current English crop play next to at club level, then the parallels should jump out. The pennies should drop. It's not Southgate, or his tactics, or his formations, or his team selections that are stopping this England side from winning this tournament, anymore than it was Sven or Fabio who stopped the golden generation from being crowned undisputed champions of the universe

Just my 2 cents :)

Kane goes to Germany and bangs in a shitload of goals for what was a poor Bayern team. Bellingham among the top scorers in La Liga all season and helps Madrid win the CL and a starring player. Sancho great again for Dortmund.

I don't think there's a quality issue with England, not relative to other international sides.

If you look at Germany for example. I don't think Low was ever that good but they won the 2014 World Cup (a bit like Deschamps and France in 2018). After that they really went through in the motions for several tournaments and were at a low ebb. Nagelsman comes in and suddenly they're refreshed again. The coaching is a huge part of international football.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:05:10 am


Just my 2 cents :) 


I'm sorry man, but calling Cristiano 'Ronaldo' and then calling Ronaldo 'Brazilian Ronaldo' - not for me.
When someone says Ronaldo - it's always the real fucking Ronaldo Fenomeno, not the whiny rolling twat.  ;D
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:14:34 am
Kane goes to Germany and bangs in a shitload of goals for what was a poor Bayern team. Bellingham among the top scorers in La Liga all season and helps Madrid win the CL and a starring player. Sancho great again for Dortmund.

I don't think there's a quality issue with England, not relative to other international sides.

If you look at Germany for example. I don't think Low was ever that good but they won the 2014 World Cup (a bit like Deschamps and France in 2018). After that they really went through in the motions for several tournaments and were at a low ebb. Nagelsman comes in and suddenly they're refreshed again. The coaching is a huge part of international football.

Agree.

Southgate is the problem, not the players.  He's also picked an unbalanced squad/team, but, again, it highlights that he is the problem.

He's just awful, really!

The current crop of players are capable of playing some good, attacking football and winning one of the big tournaments.  Instead, we've got Hodge mk 2, going for 1-0s, and scraping through.
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 10:51:38 am
It's also because he can't take the criticism of dropping one of either Trent or Walker.

Any top-level manager would look at the available players, and play Guehi Stones Walker Trent, with Trent given license to drift centrally and leave a back three.

Stones, Walker and Trent are all used to playing that system, and if Guehi can't, Gomez certainly can. It would leave space for an extra body like Mainoo in midfield, or an extra attacker (Gordon, Palmer) when pushing for goals.

A decent manager would also be telling Pickford to stop trying to land the ball on the moon. Play short or don't play at all, Marc Bolan.
