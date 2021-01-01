Ian Wright the only smart pundit amongst the rest of those dunces on ITV. Meanwhile you get Roy Keane saying 'he was rubbish'.



Which tells you everything you need to know about Roy Keane the manager.



Ultimately, Roy Keane and Gary Neville, regardless of their footballing knowledge or lack thereof, are simply unable to leave their preconceived biases out of it. Liverpool = bad will always be the order of the day. The same applies to Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand on BBC, and it's not just Trent getting it in the neck, particularly online. People's beady little eyes have been on Robbo, Virgil and Szoboszlai since the start of the tournament waiting for them to take a misstep, and whilst Gakpo has so far put in a performance that's too good to criticise, I'm sure he'll get it too if the Dutch draw a blank tomorrow.Cesc Fabregas and Thomas Frank have been a breath of fresh air in regards to punditry on this panel. Don't expect we'll see too much of them.