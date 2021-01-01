« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm
Id say about 15 of the squad would have been nowhere near the international set up 15 plus years ago. Theyve been dreadful. Havent got one player who can beat a man.
Yeah, very poor. The CBs are good, and Donnarumma keeps them from getting humiliated. Otherwise, terrible
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
That Italy side is absolutely rancid. My god are they terrible.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm
Possibly, but they're a hell of a lot better than than the performances suggest, it's always the case with England, try and shoehorn players who are used to playing at a high level into an alehouse system

As someone said during the game it's happens when you take players coached by Klopp, Ped & Arteta and let a pound shop Moyes manage them

On one hand, the managers and development at club level may have something to do it.  When you’re drilled to play among the best players by the best coaches, it’s hard to come into a national team environment.  Moreover, having a lot of talent doesn’t mean success at the international level.  A player like Shaq may find it hard to break into top sides for different reasons but he’ll always deliver as a #10 for the Swiss.

On the other hand, none of this has stopped Germany, Spain, France, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, etc from winning World Cups, Euros, and Copas.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm
Gordon = £100m
Williams = has a release clause of 60m (£52m)


Really no-brainer. Get it done!

Hes on a massive wage at Bilbao apparently.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 09:59:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:31:55 pm
Robin le Normand sounds like someone who went on the Crusades with William de Montford and John of Gaunt.

Not forgetting Jonathan De Guzman.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm
Croatia would get the runners up place if they could beat Italy.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
That Italy side is absolutely rancid. My god are they terrible.

Warms the heart, doesnt it?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:47:59 pm
Italy putting in potentially the worst performance of the tournament. Clueless, lifeless, pathetic.

Is anyone really surprised that Italy are quite average? Yeah they won the previous Euros, but they didn't qualify for the WC and they are only bringing back 8 players from the side who won the Euros one of whom is back-up keeper Alex Meret. Chiesa isn't the same player he was since his injury. In the past year, they've drawn to North Macedonia and failed to beat Ukraine at home. They've got little in the way of scoring, have had a number of players due to injury and ended up rounding out the squad with players like Darmian and El Shaarawy
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Booo!! One measly, completely undeserved goal, Italy, that's all I asked!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 pm
another good win for spain

i have been impressed with fabian ruiz
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm
Id say about 15 of the squad would have been nowhere near the international set up 15 plus years ago. Theyve been dreadful. Havent got one player who can beat a man.

The Italian league in general is in a horrendous state right now. It's quite bizarre how quickly the well of talent dried up there. There was a period in the 90s where there were 6-8 strong sides who all had a crop of top players and who were all capable of winning the league and/or trophies in Europe. From 1989-1999, 7 out of 10 European Cup finals saw an Italian team in it and only one UEFA cup final was absent of an Italian team. Mad fall from grace.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
Is anyone really surprised that Italy are quite average? Yeah they won the previous Euros, but they didn't qualify for the WC and they are only bringing back 8 players from the side who won the Euros one of whom is back-up keeper Alex Meret. Chiesa isn't the same player he was since his injury. In the past year, they've drawn to North Macedonia and failed to beat Ukraine at home. They've got little in the way of scoring, have had a number of players due to injury and ended up rounding out the squad with players like Darmian and El Shaarawy

I don't follow international football during the club season but took one look at the squads before the tournament and thought it was the worst Italy squad I'd seen. Wondered if they could spring an Atalanta type surprise with Spaletti but there's nothing there at all.

The quality of Italian forwards is among the worst of even the middling international sides. Chiesa had been the big hope.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm
Dont really detest many players, and I accept some have way above normal levels of competitiveness, but Carvajal is a prize c*nt. He brings a whole new meaning to snide.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Slovakia v Ukraine

Poland v Austria

Holland v France
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm
Dont really detest many players, and I accept some have way above normal levels of competitiveness, but Carvajal is a prize c*nt. He brings a whole new meaning to snide.

Quite a few dislikeable ones are current or former Real players.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
The Italian league in general is in a horrendous state right now. It's quite bizarre how quickly the well of talent dried up there. There was a period in the 90s where there were 6-8 strong sides who all had a crop of top players and who were all capable of winning the league and/or trophies in Europe. From 1989-1999, 7 out of 10 European Cup finals saw an Italian team in it and only one UEFA cup final was absent of an Italian team. Mad fall from grace.

Italian league has fallen well behind in money, which has impacted the clubs and their player development.

The Calciopoli scandal didnt help.

At a crucial juncture of TV money exploding due to global viewership, the Serie A didnt manage to get the most out of it.  The PL and La Ligas popularity dominated worldwide.  Places like Africa, Latin America, and Asia really drove growth in the PL and La Liga.  Italian football was revered in China too for example, but fairly certain thats fallen off due to PL and La Liga popularity.

Add lackluster player development and an unwillingness for many top Italian players to play abroad, and youve got stagnation.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Finally one of the pundits says, "What's the point of pushing Trent into midfield when there are no runners upfront!" Thank you, Ian Wright!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm
That Euros win a potential last stand as a top nation (with a Southgate assist).

Not qualified last two World Cups. To a very relative degree it's almost Scotland esque the decline of their top talent pool from what it always was.

Come the next World Cup it will be 20 years since Italy last played a World Cup knockout game. Shocking.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:04:44 pm
another good win for spain

i have been impressed with fabian ruiz

Spain need to kill teams off - should have won
that comfortably but missed chance after chance.
Cant afford to keep on doing that as theyll end up
going out on pens against someone theyve played
off the park.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Italian league has fallen well behind in money, which has impacted the clubs and their player development.

The Calciopoli scandal didnt help.

At a crucial juncture of TV money exploding due to global viewership, the Serie A didnt manage to get the most out of it.  The PL and La Ligas popularity dominated worldwide.  Places like Africa, Latin America, and Asia really drove growth in the PL and La Liga.  Italian football was revered in China too for example, but fairly certain thats fallen off due to PL and La Liga popularity.

Add lackluster player development and an unwillingness for many top Italian players to play abroad, and youve got stagnation.

Good points. I was also just thinking how there are no oil club owners in Italy either.

The appeal of playing in Serie A for young players just isn't there anymore. Back in the 90s you had the likes of Nedved, Thuram, Batistuta, Zanetti, Davids etc all taking their first steps outside of their home countries in Italy. But like you say, Serie A didn't build on that financially or as a brand and the league has suffered for it. Having grown up watching Football Italia, it feels very sad somehow. But short of finding an incredible new generation of talent I don't see the league recovering anytime soon.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:47:48 pm
Disagree with the commentary on 5 subs, theres so many injuries due to the amount of games, feel like thats a big part of Jurgens legacy.

I keep hearing that it favours good squads. I feel like it also helps low block teams who can just get their midfield to run themselves into the ground, knowing they can just replace most of them after about 60 mins.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm
looking forward to seeing how cody gets on tomorrow

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4822 on: Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
I agree with the general sentiment that Serie A is weaker now than in its glory years but dont they have the most sides in European competition next season? They must still be doing something right? Have to admit, I dont know too many of their names these days.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4823 on: Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
I agree with the general sentiment that Serie A is weaker now than in its glory years but dont they have the most sides in European competition next season? They must still be doing something right? Have to admit, I dont know too many of their names these days.

Record number due to the extra places.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4824 on: Yesterday at 10:45:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
I agree with the general sentiment that Serie A is weaker now than in its glory years but dont they have the most sides in European competition next season? They must still be doing something right? Have to admit, I dont know too many of their names these days.

All of their sides are consistently above average. They do fine in Europe, but rarely win anything. Atalanta, for example, is the first time an Italian team has won the Europa League/UEFA Cup since Parma did in 1999 and the last Italian Champions League winner was Inter in 2010.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4825 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:34:39 pm
Hodgson is awful, but its always the manager with England, never the players.
One title in a hundred years, maybe the players are a bit overrated too?

They are definitely overrated too, but both Hodgson and now Southgate have been given such an easy ride by the media while churning out some dire performances that have wasted some quality attacking options.

Just contrast the lack of criticism he is getting for his pedestrian team selections, substitutions and tactics, whereas a player like Trent is already getting negative articles, despite having proved himself at a much higher level than the English national team when playing for us.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4826 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
Record number due to the extra places.

Also tbf in the last 3 years they've also had a good number of teams reach European finals.

21/22 had Roma win the Conference league
22/23 they had a team in all 3 finals (Foientina, Roma, and Inter)
23/24 Atalanta won Europa

For a league being as weak as it is currently it's had more success in Europe than they've had for a long while
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4827 on: Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Finally one of the pundits says, "What's the point of pushing Trent into midfield when there are no runners upfront!" Thank you, Ian Wright!

Ian Wright the only smart pundit amongst the rest of those dunces on ITV. Meanwhile you get Roy Keane saying 'he was rubbish'.

Which tells you everything you need to know about Roy Keane the manager.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4828 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm
Ian Wright the only smart pundit amongst the rest of those dunces on ITV. Meanwhile you get Roy Keane saying 'he was rubbish'.

Which tells you everything you need to know about Roy Keane the manager.

Ultimately, Roy Keane and Gary Neville, regardless of their footballing knowledge or lack thereof, are simply unable to leave their preconceived biases out of it. Liverpool = bad will always be the order of the day. The same applies to Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand on BBC, and it's not just Trent getting it in the neck, particularly online. People's beady little eyes have been on Robbo, Virgil and Szoboszlai since the start of the tournament waiting for them to take a misstep, and whilst Gakpo has so far put in a performance that's too good to criticise, I'm sure he'll get it too if the Dutch draw a blank tomorrow.

Cesc Fabregas and Thomas Frank have been a breath of fresh air in regards to punditry on this panel. Don't expect we'll see too much of them.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4829 on: Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm
FootballJoe on Instagram asked England fans outside the ground about Trent and oh man it is grim viewing.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4830 on: Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm
Holland v France

Virgil v the Ninja Turtle
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4831 on: Today at 12:00:22 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Also tbf in the last 3 years they've also had a good number of teams reach European finals.

21/22 had Roma win the Conference league
22/23 they had a team in all 3 finals (Foientina, Roma, and Inter)
23/24 Atalanta won Europa

For a league being as weak as it is currently it's had more success in Europe than they've had for a long while

The thing is it is a weak league comparatively to what it was in the 90s. But it is still stronger than probably every other European league besides the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4832 on: Today at 12:38:27 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:34:39 pm
Hodgson is awful, but its always the manager with England, never the players.
One title in a hundred years, maybe the players are a bit overrated too?
Thing is you can call them overrated but other nations play better football and get results against them while having worse players.  That's why it falls on the coaches often.

Also England have a bad habit at least since the 2000s of hiring defensive managers. They tried to replace Hodgson with bloody Sam Allardyce ffs.

It would make a nice change of pace if they got someone in who is actually progressive and attack minded for once.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4833 on: Today at 12:38:49 am
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4834 on: Today at 12:47:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Hes on a massive wage at Bilbao apparently.

You can't tell me a £100m player wouldn't want to be paid less than a 60m player. On the same salary of 200/£170k pw you'd be saving £200k pw in costs over 5 years.
