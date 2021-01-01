Okay my take on this, for what it's worth...



While Trent is not the scapegoat he's being made out to be, for me playing him there is not working. With us he starts as a defender and moves into midfield. Our system caters for that. Playing as a DM in international football, I think you need more experience to of that position to be able to do that. It's great when things are going well but I don't think they should persist with it. If you're gonna play Trent, it's as RB or right wing back with Walker as the RCB.



For England as a whole, they're the only team I have seen that does not press. That said...



I didn't watch the last tournament, for reasons, so I can't comment on how England played then. So I might be way off but...



Southgate. I think he's done a decent job down the years. The problem for me is that the game has massively changed since he came into the job. Gone are the compact well set up formations to soak up pressure (okay you can do this but it is the fallback option). Football today is about the high press. It started with a few teams (like us) and then it spread because of how effective it is. Southgate has NO experience of managing in that climate. I don't blame him, I'll not give him shit about it, it's just simply that the game has moved on in his tenure and he simply doesn't know how to implement that, nor work with players who are all used to playing that.



The way he's got England playing is completely how you played football a 5-10 years ago. That's what he knows. I think this is a great advert for why you shouldn't have an international manager around this long. Without regular games, he has no way of working on HIS craft.



So yes for me the problem IS Southgate but it's sort of not his fault.