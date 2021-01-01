« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 78545 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 07:33:14 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,212
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 07:33:18 pm »
Well England were shite but they still could go far in the tournament. I've seen enough international footy to know that. Not saying they will or defending Southgate, just saying. Basically through to the knockouts and anything can happen there. Hard to see them not falling short at whatever stage it is though. The number 1 thing is at least get the best out of your best player and they can't even.do that.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 07:33:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:59:25 pm
Where are you getting the idea they are favourites other than the bookies who absolute shite at judging anything. France are the clear favourites any sensible person would say that.

Yep, all the bookies down at the food bank begging for change. Or, maybe, bookies make England favourites to suck in easy money from a bunch of halfwit jingoistic punters.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 07:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:30:19 pm
Fully laying into Alexander-Arnold on ITV.

Which managerial megastars are taking potshots now?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 07:33:56 pm »
Wasnt Bellendingham the best player in the world tonight then?
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 07:34:16 pm »
England are Scotland on steroids. Southgate is one of the few who gets it and plays down expectations accordingly.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,212
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 07:35:46 pm »
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,032
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:33:54 pm
Which managerial megastars are taking potshots now?

Didn't see it but there's Che Neville & Keane doing the build up for Spain v Italy so guess it was them, 2 fellas with great cv's there
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 07:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:11:47 pm


They were even more turgid after he left the pitch,Trent wasn't great but he's clearly not the problem here.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 07:36:53 pm »
5 English players in the top 10 PL assists for last season, none of them started for England yet. Instead we have Foden who, whilst good, is used to playing in very different conditions, and different position, to the England setup.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,291
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:31:45 pm
Inevitable.  Trent is better off out of it.  It's not like England were any better in the 30-odd minutes he wasn't on the pitch - if anything they were worse - but that narrative was written before a ball had even been kicked.
No argument about it - they were worse
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 07:37:47 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:35:46 pm
I think would have been more if he'd been on same time as Watkins too.

Nah it's all Trents fault innit..
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm »
Dreadful.

Got all the hallmarks of limping into the knockout, 11 men behind the ball and a cruel peno shootout. Rinse and repeat.

All on Southgate picking so called best players in the wrong system and safety first.

It's dreadfully hilarious at times
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,212
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 07:46:33 pm »
Thing is it's true you're not getting the best out of Trent as a Southgate holding midfielder. You want him closer to the action really. But like the stats show even then he still creates the most chances...
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 07:47:15 pm »
No Kalvin Phillips is the reason the team are struggling...All that's missing is mentioning utopia and he's gone full Hodge.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,588
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 07:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:33:54 pm
Which managerial megastars are taking potshots now?

Namely Roy Keane and ex-Valencia legend Gary Neville.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 07:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:48:53 pm
Namely Roy Keane and ex-Valencia legend Gary Neville.

 ;D AKA team competence
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,266
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:33:18 pm
Well England were shite but they still could go far in the tournament. I've seen enough international footy to know that. Not saying they will or defending Southgate, just saying. Basically through to the knockouts and anything can happen there. Hard to see them not falling short at whatever stage it is though. The number 1 thing is at least get the best out of your best player and they can't even.do that.

England were awful at Italia 90 until the semi. Albeit with a good manager.

They won't need do much to reach the semi if they win the group.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,547
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 07:55:51 pm »
TAA should just get on the next flight home. That, or the next time I see Southgate, he should have a massive fucking shiner and a plaster over his nose.

I hope Klopp says something. There's no blowback on him now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Want Italy to win this, quite a few c*nts in that Spanish team.
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 07:58:44 pm »
Always loved the Italian national anthem.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,339
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm »
Already a better game than the England one 😂
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,032
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 08:03:16 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:58:44 pm
Always loved the Italian national anthem.

Not the same without Gianluigi Buffon belting it out though
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,547
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 08:03:39 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:02:51 pm
Already a better game than the England one 😂

The Championship play off final was a better game than the England one. You're talking about a seriously low bar here.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,712
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4664 on: Today at 08:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:11:47 pm

These stats are on the BBC live feed

1500 Thumbs up
1300 Thumbs down  ???

They are facts. "I don't like these facts. Bring me some other facts"
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,715
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4665 on: Today at 08:08:42 pm »
Okay my take on this, for what it's worth...

While Trent is not the scapegoat he's being made out to be, for me playing him there is not working. With us he starts as a defender and moves into midfield. Our system caters for that. Playing as a DM in international football, I think you need more experience to of that position to be able to do that. It's great when things are going well but I don't think they should persist with it. If you're gonna play Trent, it's as RB or right wing back with Walker as the RCB.

For England as a whole, they're the only team I have seen that does not press. That said...

I didn't watch the last tournament, for reasons, so I can't comment on how England played then. So I might be way off but...

Southgate. I think he's done a decent job down the years. The problem for me is that the game has massively changed since he came into the job. Gone are the compact well set up formations to soak up pressure (okay you can do this but it is the fallback option). Football today is about the high press. It started with a few teams (like us) and then it spread because of how effective it is. Southgate has NO experience of managing in that climate. I don't blame him, I'll not give him shit about it, it's just simply that the game has moved on in his tenure and he simply doesn't know how to implement that, nor work with players who are all used to playing that.

The way he's got England playing is completely how you played football a 5-10 years ago. That's what he knows. I think this is a great advert for why you shouldn't have an international manager around this long. Without regular games, he has no way of working on HIS craft.

So yes for me the problem IS Southgate but it's sort of not his fault.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 08:11:11 pm »
Should be 1-0 Spain, brilliant cross by Morata.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4667 on: Today at 08:11:16 pm »
Not to defend the England team (feel dirty even thinking about it) but I do feel half the problem is just this unreasonable sense of expectation and entitlement from loads of English fans and media. Denmark aren't some team of part-timers or cloggers - it's all good and well getting excited about 100% qualifying campaigns but at this stage, most teams have something about them - they can hurt you in attack, or they can frustrate you defensively. I understand it to a degree - on paper it's a stacked team. Of tonight's outfield starters only Trippier and Guehi don't play for one of City, Madrid, Arsenal, Munich or Liverpool - don't think there's a single team in the tournament who can field players from such top teams - even France. That said, it's not a god given right that you can pull 11 players from different teams, throw them together and demand that they beat all in front of them at a canter.

England were poor and they have issues that are in part due to poor selection/tactics, but Southgate's team are not the first England side to look less than the sum of their very talented and expensive parts.

I suspect there's an element of fatigue - be interesting to see the minutes played by England's starting 11 vs other teams in the competition - the likes of Kane, Foden, Saka, Rice all had long campaigns going deep into Europe and for the Arsenal/City players, a gruelling title competition. When they were fit, Walker, Trent and Stones also played every game going across multiple competitions. I also wonder if there is an element of the players finding it hard to adjust to a different set-up - Pep and Arteta play such exacting, regimented and demanding systems that I could those players feeling a little lost when trying to play in a different way. The players are barely allowed to think for themselves or have an original thought when playing at club level.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4668 on: Today at 08:11:17 pm »
Some miss that by Williams
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,588
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4669 on: Today at 08:11:23 pm »
Firmly on the Williams hype train now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,339
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm »
Look at the speed of Spain attacking. Exactly what England aren't
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4671 on: Today at 08:11:51 pm »
Spain could regret not taking one of these while they are on top
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,872
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4672 on: Today at 08:12:00 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 07:08:00 pm
He's right though. England should be the clear favourites. I'm expecting Southgate to luck his way into a better use of his squad.

They really shouldn't be "clear favourites". The Portuguese and French squads are both fantastic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 