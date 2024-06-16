Crosby Nick never fails.
Looks like Serbia were serious about leaving the tournament.
I don't think there is any country in recent years that underwhelms at tournaments more than Serbia. They are often classed as a dark horse, but rarely deliver anything of note
Milinkovic-Savic is a total myth of a player
Me too ! - Havnt seen this guy have a great game yet - mind you only saw him fully against us and he looked bang average .And I fuckin hate that salute he does when he scores
Defensively, he [Alexander-Arnold] is all over the place. He can't defend. I wouldn't have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch. I'd have no problem with playing him here [at right-back]. I think in here [midfield], I wouldn't have him anywhere near there.
I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%. It's not that Trent can't play there. But I think to play in midfield you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and [Alexander-Arnold] might get found out a little bit.
Trent starts again. Silence the knobheads please.
Bloody back-4 needs to start playing higher and take some risk. I am sick and tired of seeing a defence that sits so deep and rigid and Trent got blamed for leaving gaps.
If there are Gods, Højlund to score a hattrick.
This big nosed Lady isn't half chatting shite.
Oi that's Rio Ferdinand!
https://x.com/_fantasyED/status/1803787665352884226
Has it ever been confirmed that England players are very clearly "strongly encouraged" to sing the national anthem by people behind the scenes?
A hattrick of what, missing sitters?
Rice is definitely drinking the kool aid
Anyone else spot the big fuck Uefa banner in the Danish end? Hahaha
Fuck this main course bullshit. I;m waiting for Spain v Italy.
