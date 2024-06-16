Me too ! - Havnt seen this guy have a great game yet - mind you only saw him fully against us and he looked bang average .

And I fuckin hate that salute he does when he scores



Quote from: Wazza before the tournament

Defensively, he [Alexander-Arnold] is all over the place. He can't defend. I wouldn't have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch. I'd have no problem with playing him here [at right-back]. I think in here [midfield], I wouldn't have him anywhere near there.

Quote from: Wazza after the Serbia game

I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%. It's not that Trent can't play there. But I think to play in midfield you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and [Alexander-Arnold] might get found out a little bit.

I was quite happy for Trent to sit out the rest of the tournament until Wayne "26% win rate" Rooney piped up.If he was comparing Trent with Declan Rice then I'd agree that he has a point. Mainoo though has no positional discipline and looks very, very easy to play around as he doesn't track runners at all.Anyway, shouldn't Wayne be working on pre-season with Plymouth Argyle? He's got another "get out of the Championship" masterplan to enact.