Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 03:29:37 pm »
woodwork! That deflection saves the goal.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 03:29:49 pm »
Yes!! Now Serbia, equalise so I can take the lead in my predictor league!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 03:29:57 pm »
Eric Bana hits the bar for Serbia.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:28:23 pm
Looks like Serbia were serious about leaving the tournament.

:D

I don't think there is any country in recent years that underwhelms at tournaments more than Serbia. They are often classed as a dark horse, but rarely deliver anything of note
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:30:19 pm
:D

I don't think there is any country in recent years that underwhelms at tournaments more than Serbia. They are often classed as a dark horse, but rarely deliver anything of note

Good riddance. Racist fucks
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 16, 2024, 09:49:15 pm
Milinkovic-Savic is a total myth of a player
Fast asleep for the goal.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 02:20:01 pm
Me too ! - Havnt seen this guy have a great game yet - mind you only saw him fully against us and he looked bang average .
And I fuckin hate that salute he does when he scores
I was quite happy for Trent to sit out the rest of the tournament until Wayne "26% win rate" Rooney piped up.

Quote from: Wazza before the tournament
Defensively, he [Alexander-Arnold] is all over the place. He can't defend. I wouldn't have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch. I'd have no problem with playing him here [at right-back]. I think in here [midfield], I wouldn't have him anywhere near there.
Quote from: Wazza after the Serbia game
I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%.  It's not that Trent can't play there. But I think to play in midfield you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and [Alexander-Arnold] might get found out a little bit.

If he was comparing Trent with Declan Rice then I'd agree that he has a point.  Mainoo though has no positional discipline and looks very, very easy to play around as he doesn't track runners at all.

Anyway, shouldn't Wayne be working on pre-season with Plymouth Argyle?  He's got another "get out of the Championship" masterplan to enact.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 03:53:11 pm »
1-1

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm »
1-1
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 03:54:10 pm »
Wow 1-1
Would You Adam And Eve It
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 03:54:24 pm »
Probably deserved based on the last few minutes, though, much like Albania's equaliser yesterday, it won't make much difference, they'll still need to beat Denmark. Shame for Slovenia, they'd have almost certainly made it through with four points.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm »
Last kick of the game.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 03:55:14 pm »
If only they hadn't started faking injuries.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Slovenian end looking like a plastic dump
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 03:57:30 pm »
Yes!
One draw down, 2 to go.
You can do it lads!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 04:00:03 pm »
I did like the Slovenian's keeper tribute to T-Rex by positioning himself two feet behind the line for the corner. You get a better view of all the action that way.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm »
Trent starts again. Silence the knobheads please.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 04:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:02:03 pm
Trent starts again. Silence the knobheads please.

Bloody back-4 needs to start playing higher and take some risk. I am sick and tired of seeing a defence that sits so deep and rigid and Trent got blamed for leaving gaps.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:05:09 pm
Bloody back-4 needs to start playing higher and take some risk. I am sick and tired of seeing a defence that sits so deep and rigid and Trent got blamed for leaving gaps.

The corpse of Kieran Tripper might need to get prodded and pulled with fishing rods a bit, Weekend at Bernie's-style, to help create overloads to help in possession too.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm »
If there are Gods, Højlund to score a hattrick.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 04:16:08 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:10:42 pm
If there are Gods, Højlund to score a hattrick.

A hattrick of what, missing sitters?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 04:25:11 pm »
United can 'build a team around Hojlund' on one side and potentially the "new seedorf" coming off the bench on the other

This should be a spectacle of elite football..............
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4144 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
This big nosed Lady isn't half chatting shite.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4145 on: Today at 04:46:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:39:41 pm
This big nosed Lady isn't half chatting shite.

Oi that's Rio Ferdinand!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4146 on: Today at 04:47:43 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4147 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 04:49:34 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4149 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm »
Has it ever been confirmed that England players are very clearly "strongly encouraged" to sing the national anthem by people behind the scenes?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4150 on: Today at 04:58:59 pm »
Trippier over Joe Gomez makes zero sense, but then what else do you expect with Southgate?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4151 on: Today at 05:01:09 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:58:49 pm
Has it ever been confirmed that England players are very clearly "strongly encouraged" to sing the national anthem by people behind the scenes?

Rice is definitely drinking the kool aid
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4152 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm »
Fuck this main course bullshit. I;m waiting for Spain v Italy.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4153 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:16:08 pm
A hattrick of what, missing sitters?

I'm part Dane, so of course I want Højlund to do well in the Euros. I have no hope for Scotland
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4154 on: Today at 05:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 05:01:09 pm
Rice is definitely drinking the kool aid

I feel sort of indifferent about Harry Kane these days, but then I see him belting that out....
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4155 on: Today at 05:05:45 pm »
Anyone else spot the big fuck Uefa banner in the Danish end? Hahaha
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4156 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:05:45 pm
Anyone else spot the big fuck Uefa banner in the Danish end? Hahaha

Yeah,had to laugh at that,agreed with him as well
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4157 on: Today at 05:10:48 pm »
Walker's game might be over.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4158 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:02:25 pm
Fuck this main course bullshit. I;m waiting for Spain v Italy.

Destined for 0-0 that
