UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,732
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4120 on: Today at 03:29:37 pm
woodwork! That deflection saves the goal.
Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4121 on: Today at 03:29:49 pm
Yes!! Now Serbia, equalise so I can take the lead in my predictor league!!
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,248
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4122 on: Today at 03:29:57 pm
Eric Bana hits the bar for Serbia.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,566
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4123 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:28:23 pm
Looks like Serbia were serious about leaving the tournament.

:D

I don't think there is any country in recent years that underwhelms at tournaments more than Serbia. They are often classed as a dark horse, but rarely deliver anything of note
RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4124 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:30:19 pm
:D

I don't think there is any country in recent years that underwhelms at tournaments more than Serbia. They are often classed as a dark horse, but rarely deliver anything of note

Good riddance. Racist fucks
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,454
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4125 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June 16, 2024, 09:49:15 pm
Milinkovic-Savic is a total myth of a player
Fast asleep for the goal.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4126 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm
Quote from: oldman on Today at 02:20:01 pm
Me too ! - Havnt seen this guy have a great game yet - mind you only saw him fully against us and he looked bang average .
And I fuckin hate that salute he does when he scores
I was quite happy for Trent to sit out the rest of the tournament until Wayne "26% win rate" Rooney piped up.

Quote from: Wazza before the tournament
Defensively, he [Alexander-Arnold] is all over the place. He can't defend. I wouldn't have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch. I'd have no problem with playing him here [at right-back]. I think in here [midfield], I wouldn't have him anywhere near there.
Quote from: Wazza after the Serbia game
I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%.  It's not that Trent can't play there. But I think to play in midfield you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and [Alexander-Arnold] might get found out a little bit.

If he was comparing Trent with Declan Rice then I'd agree that he has a point.  Mainoo though has no positional discipline and looks very, very easy to play around as he doesn't track runners at all.

Anyway, shouldn't Wayne be working on pre-season with Plymouth Argyle?  He's got another "get out of the Championship" masterplan to enact.
