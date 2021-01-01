« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 72481 times)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 07:22:53 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm
Yeah thats true to be fair, but what Ive seen so far no amount of time wasting is going punished, lets see how that plays out deeper into the tournament.

Refs should be very quick to hand out yellow cards on this. Itd be difficult to do for every stoppage but for a goal kick time the gap and if its over whatsoever limit you set you book the GK. if he does it again, you send him off. I think thats a better solution than endless stoppage time.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 08:50:02 am »
Nothing will ever compare to watching the reds but apart from that international football is so much better than anything else for me. You can actually enjoy other teams playing and winning, each team with their own little stories. Been loving this Euros.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 09:33:32 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:13:36 am
https://twitter.com/BBCSportScot/status/1803552689457901637

The happiest Steve Clarke has ever been in his entire life ;D

He is quite miserable isn't he? I don't recall ever seeing him smile which seems to inherit that trait from his time with Mourinho.

Separate topic, if Mainoo plays ahead of Trent, I would like to see England get smashed 9-0.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 09:34:40 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:50:02 am
Nothing will ever compare to watching the reds but apart from that international football is so much better than anything else for me. You can actually enjoy other teams playing and winning, each team with their own little stories. Been loving this Euros.

Club football is very predictable because of money. International football is a lot more fun.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 09:42:46 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:34:40 am

Club football is very predictable because of money. International football is a lot more fun.
International football is largely as predictable because of population size (and money).  Greece are obvious outliers but the European Championships have been won by larger Western European nations for decades and decades.

It's always interesting to see the dynamics though of how players do when playing in different systems or with teammates that don't compliment them as well as at club level.  Seeing players that play for "lesser" club sides starring in a major international tournament is always refreshing.

That the managers have less time to reduce football to chess-style set moves definitely helps with the entertainment!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 10:08:51 am »
Just seen Shaqiri's goal. Wow!

I know it could have probably worked out a bit better for him here, but I did love him playing for us.  Having that ability to pluck osmething out of nothing (and let's face it it was worth having him just for his cross against Barca!)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 10:16:53 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 10:08:51 am
Just seen Shaqiri's goal. Wow!

I know it could have probably worked out a bit better for him here, but I did love him playing for us.  Having that ability to pluck osmething out of nothing (and let's face it it was worth having him just for his cross against Barca!)

he played his part in LFC winning trophies, not sure it could have really!
never quite get the narrative around Shaqs time here. Could he have played a few more games? Sure, but he still played in plenty, and did have some injury issues particularly in one season that stopped him from playing more. But otherwise he contributed a lot as the squad player he was brought in to be.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 10:18:28 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:16:53 am
he played his part in LFC winning trophies, not sure it could have really!
never quite get the narrative around Shaq’s time here. Could he have played a few more games? Sure, but he still played in plenty, and did have some injury issues particularly in one season that stopped him from playing more. But otherwise he contributed a lot as the squad player he was brought in to be.

Yeah his time here was good. He played the part he was signed for. He was up against one of the best attacks in our history at their peak, so there is not much more he could have done nor should we have expected. Im sure he feels his time here was positive.

He had some good memories against United and Barcelona. Always remember his through pass for Salah in the game against Brighton (or was it Huddersfield?)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:33:32 am
He is quite miserable isn't he? I don't recall ever seeing him smile which seems to inherit that trait from his time with Mourinho.

Separate topic, if Mainoo plays ahead of Trent, I would like to see England get smashed 9-0.

If you could explain the logic of playing a brilliant attacking right back as a mediocre midfielder that would be just super.

Although playing Mainoo ahead of Wharton would be nonsense.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 10:36:15 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:16:53 am
he played his part in LFC winning trophies, not sure it could have really!
never quite get the narrative around Shaqs time here. Could he have played a few more games? Sure, but he still played in plenty, and did have some injury issues particularly in one season that stopped him from playing more. But otherwise he contributed a lot as the squad player he was brought in to be.

Yeah I get it.  I wish he'd have had a bit more of a run of games but like you said injury played its part!  Still nice to see him pulling off amazing goals for sure!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 10:39:05 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 10:19:45 am
If you could explain the logic of playing a brilliant attacking right back as a mediocre midfielder that would be just super.

Although playing Mainoo ahead of Wharton would be nonsense.
Don't think he's a mediocre midfielder at all. Very valid position for him. Klopp himself said he can play there.  Which is pretty obvious if you've been watching us for the past 2 years and how we've been using him....
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
I'm completely neutral and I think Southgate has done a brilliant job. England usually overrate the technical and tactical nous of their creative players. To adapt to slower-paced, less structured summer football requires a totally different set of talents than excelling in the Premier League. To have got further than the Golden Generation in two consecutive tournaments is outstanding. England will go far again with their statistics-based, low risk approach and should be delighted to reach the semis.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:39:05 am
Don't think he's a mediocre midfielder at all. Very valid position for him. Klopp himself said he can play there.  Which is pretty obvious if you've been watching us for the past 2 years and how we've been using him....



Fact 1: 
TAA is better at right back than midfield.
You can waffle on all day about what klopp said but the fact is  he is a brilliant attacking right back. He might become a good or even great midfielder.  Might.

Fact 2:
Because England will have to play a centreback at leftback, England need to play an attacking rightback

Fact 3:
TAA is the best attacking rightback in the England Squad


Conclusion: 
TAA at right back. 


Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 11:04:25 am »
Think Southgate starts Foden on the left again? Looked lost out their last time and Gordon would probably be more involved as its his natural position and would offer a bit more balance with similar attributes to Saka. Think Southgate will go with the same line up, but if Foden is quite again his place might be at Risk. Another option could be to play Bellingham further back with Rice and play Foden at 10, with Trent going to rightback. I wouldnt mind him benching Foden purely because you would see a lot less of his grid.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:30 am by red1977 »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 11:28:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:28 am
Yeah his time here was good. He played the part he was signed for. He was up against one of the best attacks in our history at their peak, so there is not much more he could have done nor should we have expected. Im sure he feels his time here was positive.

He had some good memories against United and Barcelona. Always remember his through pass for Salah in the game against Brighton (or was it Huddersfield?)

He definitely was successful. Poundshop Coutinho in some respects, offering similar attacking benefits (long range shots, set-pieces) at a fraction of the cost
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 12:02:08 pm »
Trent should be playing at RB instead of Walker but Southgate often finds it very difficult not to play his favourites.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 12:46:37 pm »
Serbia threaten to quit Euro 2024 over chants

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 over chanting between fans at the match between Croatia and Albania on Wednesday.

Fans could be heard chanting about the killing of Serbians during the 2-2 draw in the Group B match.

The general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, Jovan Surbatovic, has called for the strongest sanction to be taken.

He told the Serbian state-owned broadcaster RTS: "What happened is scandalous and we will ask [European governing body] Uefa for sanctions, even if it means not continuing the competition."

Serbia are in Group C and began the tournament with a 1-0 defeat by England on Sunday.

Surbatovic said that he was "sure they will be punished" following Uefa's decision on Wednesday to cancel the credentials of Kosovar journalist, Arlind Sadiku.

Sadiku made a nationalist double-handed eagle gesture towards Serbia fans during the game against England. The gesture mimics the eagle on Albania's national flag, which can inflame tensions between Serbian nationalists and ethnic Albanians, who make up the vast majority of Kosovo's population.

"We will demand from Uefa to punish the federations of both selections," Surbatovic added.

"We do not want to participate in that, but if Uefa does not punish them, we will think how will we proceed."

The BBC has contacted Serbia and Uefa for further comment.

Serbia were fined £12,250 after fans threw objects during the England match.

Serbia and Albania were also fined as fans from both countries displayed banners of nationalist maps, external in their opening matches.

"We were punished for isolated cases and our fans behaved much better than the others," Surbatovic said.

"One fan was punished for racist insults and we don't want it to be attributed to others. We Serbs are gentlemen and we have an open heart, so I appeal to the fans to remain gentlemen."

Serbia's next match is against Slovenia at 14:00 BST on Thursday.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cd110nzxwvko
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm »
Serbia threaten to quit over chants???

The fucking irony
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 12:53:40 pm »
According to Romano Nagelsmann's contract have now automatically been extended to World Cup 2026 because they've qualified for the next round. Guess that in theory pours cold water on Klopp taking over for WC 2026.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:53:40 pm
According to Romano Nagelsmann's contract have now automatically been extended to World Cup 2026 because they've qualified for the next round. Guess that in theory pours cold water on Klopp taking over for WC 2026.
For me it was always ridiculous that Klopp had it planned out like that. He just knew he needed a break.  If/when he gets the itch to coach again,  who knows what project will appeal to him. He probably has no idea himself right now, he just knew he was done.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 01:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:53:40 pm
According to Romano Nagelsmann's contract have now automatically been extended to World Cup 2026 because they've qualified for the next round. Guess that in theory pours cold water on Klopp taking over for WC 2026.

I honestly don't think Klopp and international football works at all. Klopp, like a few other coaches, is all about a way of playing. It needs to be coached into the whole team so that everyone knows what to do. I don't know how you do that with a squad you only see for a couple of weeks every month.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 01:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:53:40 pm
According to Romano Nagelsmann's contract have now automatically been extended to World Cup 2026 because they've qualified for the next round. Guess that in theory pours cold water on Klopp taking over for WC 2026.

https://www.dfb.de/news/detail/bundestrainer-nagelsmann-verlaengert-vertrag-bis-zur-wm-2026-260748/

Done in April.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 01:59:49 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 02:04:18 pm »
As with most things in life, I ask myself what would make Novak Djokovic unhappy.
On that basis, come on Slovenia!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
Serbia would kill to have foootballers they had in the 80/90's. None of them bar Tadic are any good.  ;D
