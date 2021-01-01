The thing about the song in my view is that it means a lot more to the English people singing it than the Germans hearing it. It also says a lot about the people who sing it. They basically still live in the past and of past "glory" (if you can call that) and they weren't even a part of it. I think it's also seen as a way to deeply offend or humiliate the Germans, when they in reality aren't that arsed about a song about something that happened eight decades ago (in a way to be offended by the RAF from England shooting down German planes). As the Germans in the BBC-clip are saying they know what has happened in Germany's history, but the past is the past. The English people seem to think that it's a great way to embarass or provoke Germans, when they just go "So, what?". Having said that, the song shouldn't be sung, but I think that discussion is much bigger in England than it is in Germany, where they don't really care about it.