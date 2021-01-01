Absolutely take that. We had chances to win it but then so did the Swiss. Much improved from Friday.



EDIT: Though feel like a win aainst Hungary is very unlikely so we really needed to get that winner tonight. Was surprised how poor Switzerland were.



Most definitely.Don't think there was anyone nearly as bad as we were in those first round matches so I was hopeless, certainly against an impressive Swiss team. Heartening to watch a team run their socks off. Whatever they lack in technique, they make up for in bravery and spirit - the true marker of a team you want to support (rather than the pathetic prima donnas that make up England).They're a good bunch of lads this Scottish team, at the very least, it's willing them to do well because it is a likeable team.That said, if anyone was going to strike a belter against us, I'm glad it was Shaqiri!