Online TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,119
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm
This VAR looks good. Can we get it with these officials over here?

Funny how well VAR can work when it's not the PGMOL fuckwits using it...
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,875
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 09:45:23 pm
Scotland are getting up to some proper play acting here

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:40:12 pm
And he was the one who jumped in with his elbows up.

That's why he went down clutching his head. It was no advantage to his side who had the ball. It was an insurance policy just in case VAR was tempted to give him a red card.
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm
Has to score!
Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,309
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4044 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm
What a miss.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4045 on: Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm
Should have scored
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 09:49:25 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm
This VAR looks good. Can we get it with these officials over here?

Same with the graphics. Instead of some freeze frame. Serie A uses something similar to this
Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,309
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:49:25 pm
Same with the graphics. Instead of some freeze frame. Serie A uses something similar to this

PGMOL are basically dialup compared to UEFA fibre.
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,675
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 09:52:05 pm
Got to say after watching a season of extended injury time to account for time wasted etc Im not liking this return to the norm. Its basically 4 minutes every single game no matter how much feigning injury or anything else that goes on. Just encourages players to cheat as theres no consequence.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,246
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
A win against Hungary would surely put them through. They'd have took that going in.
Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 pm
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,246
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:52:05 pm
Got to say after watching a season of extended injury time to account for time wasted etc Im not liking this return to the norm. Its basically 4 minutes every single game no matter how much feigning injury or anything else that goes on.

Loads of injury time is mostly a by product of VAR checks going on far too long.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,816
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm
Absolutely take that. We had chances to win it but then so did the Swiss. Much improved from Friday.

EDIT: Though feel like a win aainst Hungary is very unlikely so we really needed to get that winner tonight. Was surprised how poor Switzerland were.
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,675
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
Loads of injury time is mostly a by product of VAR checks going on far too long.

Yeah thats true to be fair, but what Ive seen so far no amount of time wasting is going punished, lets see how that plays out deeper into the tournament.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm
4D chess from Switzerland. They'll now get to play against a second string German side.
Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
A win against Hungary would surely put them through. They'd have took that going in.

Not sure about that, as their goal difference would likely be worse than the other 3rd place teams. Assuming it's done on goal difference?
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4056 on: Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm
Still in it. No idea how though.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,246
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4057 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
At least with this format Hungary Scotland is a decider rather than dead rubber (although draw won't be enough).
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,246
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4058 on: Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm
Not sure about that, as their goal difference would likely be worse than most of the other 3rd place teams. Assuming it's done on goal difference?

It usually takes 3 points but 3 points and their goal difference would have made it unlikely. 4 is usually more than enough.

They may still be waiting on other results though as they'd play before other groups.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,119
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4059 on: Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm
Not sure about that, as their goal difference would likely be worse than most of the other 3rd place teams. Assuming it's done on goal difference?

Since the Euros started using this format, Portugal and Northern Ireland in 2016 and Ukraine in 2021 have all qualified from their groups with 3 points. No team has ever been eliminated with 4 points or more.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,246
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4060 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Robbo or Dom coming home in a few days. Both if the last game is a draw.
Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,309
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm
Think Scotland had to win that.
Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 10:06:18 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm
Think Scotland had to win that.

They can beat Hungary, but yeah, that hammering from Germany might well come back to bite them on the arse.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,183
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Slovenia v Serbia

Denmark v England

Spain v Italy
Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm
better result for swiss than scotland

always good to see shaq score

ref had a good game aswel
Offline Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm
That was a tough watch, 2nd half was a slog very low on quality. At least the Scots will have something to play for in their 3rd group game.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4066 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm
only saw the last 30 mins or so - Robbo looked excellent, both ends of the pitch.
Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4067 on: Yesterday at 10:18:22 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm
Absolutely take that. We had chances to win it but then so did the Swiss. Much improved from Friday.

EDIT: Though feel like a win aainst Hungary is very unlikely so we really needed to get that winner tonight. Was surprised how poor Switzerland were.

Most definitely.

Don't think there was anyone nearly as bad as we were in those first round matches so I was hopeless, certainly against an impressive Swiss team. Heartening to watch a team run their socks off. Whatever they lack in technique, they make up for in bravery and spirit - the true marker of a team you want to support (rather than the pathetic prima donnas that make up England).

They're a good bunch of lads this Scottish team, at the very least, it's willing them to do well because it is a likeable team.

That said, if anyone was going to strike a belter against us, I'm glad it was Shaqiri!
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,183
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4068 on: Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm
https://x.com/danroan/status/1803480962484891794

Quote
Minority of England fans continuing to sing chant referencing WW2 in front of Germany supporters in Frankfurt today, despite calls from authorities for it to stop
https://bbc.co.uk/sport/articles
Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4069 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
question for scotland fans on rawk

why is mc tominay taking the set pieces when he should be the player thats on the end of them
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,816
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4070 on: Yesterday at 09:29:06 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
question for scotland fans on rawk

why is mc tominay taking the set pieces when he should be the player thats on the end of them

Scotland fan here. I asked the same question earlier.

It did seem we had planned to basically play inswingers on every corner and wide free kick though, surrounding the keeper, so ruled out Robbo taking them from the left.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4071 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Robbo or Dom coming home in a few days. Both if the last game is a draw.

Best result yet. Get more of the boys back for Arne to work with early doors.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4072 on: Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
question for scotland fans on rawk

why is mc tominay taking the set pieces when he should be the player thats on the end of them

Baffling, especially when you have the likes of Robbo and McGinn who are not tall and have form for taking set pieces for their club sides.
Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4073 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
Maybe I've watched the wrong matches, but from the ones I've seen, it really seems like many of the refs are not buying the playacting.   I've seen more refs wave play on after a fake in four days than in the entirety of the PL season.  The France match/ref might have been the exception that I've seen as they hit the ground as soon as they were even approached by an Austrian. 
Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4074 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
question for scotland fans on rawk

why is mc tominay taking the set pieces when he should be the player thats on the end of them

The Owl getting Harry Kane to take corners vibes.
Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #4075 on: Today at 12:13:36 am
https://twitter.com/BBCSportScot/status/1803552689457901637

The happiest Steve Clarke has ever been in his entire life ;D
