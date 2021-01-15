what does Adams bring to the table? Do they have an alternative striker?
Are those decisions on who is credited the goal subjective now? I thought it was just if it was on target it goes to the attacking player, even if the keeper was almost certainly going to save it.
Crosby Nick never fails.
They have not produced a good striker for ages. Odd when you think they used to produce good ones pre 2000
A bit unfair. We've got a really good left back playing in the centre of our defence
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Is Huggy Bear playing for Switzerland?
Lets be brutally honest; Scotland are poor
Lets be brutally honest; Scotland are poor - their passing, first touch, and general play is not of a standard capable of competing with the better teams.
They're not even capable of competing with the average teams. They should be capable of more technically given how many of their players play at a high level, but Clarke doesn't seem to care about the technical side of things.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]