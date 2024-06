Not a chance you get three or more third placed teams on 1 point. Croatia will need to beat Italy, and Albania will need to beat Spain.



Disagree. Gertmany win tonight, Switzerland beat Scotland in Group A - result would mean a draw between Hungary and Scotland will result in 1 point for both 3rd and 4th. Poland and Austria could quite easily draw on Friday - and then both lose (vs France and the Dutch) - result, another group would have 2 1 point teams. Gerogia and Czech Republic could draw on Sat - and end up in the exact same situation.Not saying it will happen, but certainly not the impossibility you say it is