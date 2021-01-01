« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 64532 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,210
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 10:22:32 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
Thankfully the Premier League will be using this semi-auto system next season too, it's so quick, no more "good process, boys" moments! (Webb and his boys will still fudge it)

As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.

I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players. :D Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.

But at the same time Id like to see Jota do well and he definitely seemed to make an impact yesterday. Reckon hell start the next game? Or would that only happen if he drops Ronaldo which presumably will never happen.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,075
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:19:08 am
As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.


Always used to have a soft spot for Portugal, but I can't stand rapists - especially ones that use their status to get away with it.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:54 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,722
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 02:09:26 am
Is Jota's Mrs. pregnant, or just had a baby, with that celebration?

Their youngest is about a year old so I'm guessing she's pregnant again.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,105
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:32 am
I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players. :D Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.

Yeah, nothing against Portugal, always wished them well in the 80s and 90s. But when you have a Manc/Madrid legend as captain, current Utd/City players in the main roles, plus a former Everton manager, you'll always have a tough job winning over the Liverpool fans. ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 