Thankfully the Premier League will be using this semi-auto system next season too, it's so quick, no more "good process, boys" moments! (Webb and his boys will still fudge it)



As a Portuguese man it saddens me the clear dislike/hate for my national team on here lol.



I sometimes feel bad for ordinary Portuguese people. Anyone who goes there always says without fail how hospitable and welcoming Portuguese people are. But you have to admit, youve got a crop of pretty unlikable players.Think as a rule people here liked the Figo/Rui Costa generation, so its not some weird anti-Portugal sentiment. Its just nice to see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva etc pouting and looking unhappy.But at the same time Id like to see Jota do well and he definitely seemed to make an impact yesterday. Reckon hell start the next game? Or would that only happen if he drops Ronaldo which presumably will never happen.