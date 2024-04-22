« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 64027 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,315
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm »
Would be so sad if Portugal won this tournament.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,292
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm »
Portugal's kit is very Christmasy isn't it?.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,287
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm
I don't know if it's just my own biases, but I feel Portugal getting away with more from the ref.

And after getting away with an off the ball tackle, they go straight up the other end and score!
2nd half yes
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,948
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm »
F**k. As much as I love Diogo J, the thought of Bernado S, Bruno, Pepe, and he who fannies about and dives around winning from a losing position is too much.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,332
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm »
oof chance there.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,721
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 09:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:47:20 pm
I didnt really get why Diogo went for it after scoring what he thought was a late winner

Looked like he wanted to do a baby celebration if he got the chance, whatever the state of play was.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,230
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Shame for Jota as he's a streaky forward. That would have got him on a roll and probably earned him a start next game.

Such is the margins with fucking var.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,333
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 09:52:16 pm »
Murphy having an absolute nightmare in commentary.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,544
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:47:37 pm
Semi auto going to be in the PL this coming season yes?

Quote
FIFA and UEFA use Hawk-Eyes SAOT technology but FIFA uses the connected ball add-on. Both require a camera-based optical skeletal tracking system, which uses video cameras to monitor around 30 joints on each players body.

The cameras automatically pick these up like antennas as soon as they go onto the pitch and its algorithms constantly calculate whether an attacker is in an offside position.

But the major difference between the two is that the latter uses the connected ball and the Premier League does not intend to use that.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5176930/2024/04/22/semi-automated-offside-technology-explained/
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,407
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm »
Another case of the ref getting in the way there. Seems to be happening a lot this tournament.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,230
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
Would be so sad if Portugal won this tournament.

Better than England I suppose.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 09:53:06 pm »
Murphy giving a masterclass last 10 mins of getting EVERYTHING wrong.

Just speak about what is happening not your opinion.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 pm »
 :(
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,732
  • SPQR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Shame for Jota as he's a streaky forward. That would have got him on a roll and probably earned him a start next game.

Such is the margins with fucking var.

I mean it wasn't that close of a decision, it even looked off on the replay.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm


amazing.

why can't they just do it like they just used it then lol
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 pm »
Jota changed the game in my book.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • RedOrDead
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm »
Portugal need to bench Ronaldo if they are to do anything in this tournament. Also if Neto body wasnt made from digestive biscuits would love him here. Can play either side and is such a threat
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,230
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3697 on: Yesterday at 09:58:14 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm
Portugal need to bench Ronaldo if they are to do anything in this tournament. Also if Neto body wasnt made from digestive biscuits would love him here. Can play either side and is such a threat

Hard to see them winning it having to carry him around, ruins any balance or fluid attack. Like Hodgson with Rooney when he was done, Martinez isn't going to make that call.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,287
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm »
isn’t the semi automated tech  useless without the special chip in the ball? Which the PL intends not to use…
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,554
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm


Why do they make life so difficult for themselves?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,230
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 10:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Why do they make life so difficult for themselves?

Almost like they want to be able to manipulate the decisions themselves. Can't do that with AI.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,375
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm »
Wonder who will take the risk on Neto this summer? Bloody good player but can't currently be relied on.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,141
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Croatia v Albania

Germany v Hungary

Scotland v Switzerland
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
Wonder who will take the risk on Neto this summer? Bloody good player but can't currently be relied on.

a lot of teams will bid for neto top player

felt sorry for czech tonight deserved at least a draw
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm »
https://x.com/ArseLegend/status/1803172358116544697

World class players or system? Some swear that it's just the players.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,868
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3705 on: Yesterday at 10:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm
Better than England I suppose.

Well, you've got Fernandez and Dalot I suppose. And I believe you've always liked Ronaldo.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,576
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3706 on: Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm
https://x.com/ArseLegend/status/1803172358116544697

World class players or system? Some swear that it's just the players.

Its a combination of both. They have world class players and a world class manager
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3707 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm
https://x.com/ArseLegend/status/1803172358116544697

World class players or system? Some swear that it's just the players.

Its worth pointing out they are drilled to perfection at City week in week out as an international you dont get that plus the coaches are generally shite too.

Gerrard used to get this kind of shite too but when I used to argue with others drop him then and who comes in Barton/Jenas ? IDIOTS
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3708 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm
Its worth pointing out they are drilled to perfection at City week in week out as an international you dont get that plus the coaches are generally shite too.

Gerrard used to get this kind of shite too but when I used to argue with others drop him then and who comes in Barton/Jenas ? IDIOTS
Gerrard showed his class at international level too which a true world class players. Some of these City players look lost.

But that should be the point of being world class so that you still show what you can even though you're not playing in an ideal position or system. Even Rodri looks slow and stiff.

What it shows is that football is just not about stacking "world class" players. It's about synergy in terms of how you fit into the team and how the team fits you. Hence, good players can come together to be a great team.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3709 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
Gerrard showed his class at international level too which a true world class players. Some of these City players look lost.

But that should be the point of being world class so that you still show what you can even though you're not playing in an ideal position or system. Even Rodri looks slow and stiff.

What it shows is that football is just not about stacking "world class" players. It's about synergy in terms of how you fit into the team and how the team fits you. Hence, good players can come together to be a great team.

Well Gerrard certainly didnt get the plaudits at international level neither did Scholes but we all know they were both top class.

Id say most of those City players are of the highest quality but City/Liverpool/Arsenal would beat most international sides with ease look at how many times players are injured for friendlies so they dont really get much time with others like club level.

CL is the true level of being world class now internationals are are level below although the pressure of playing for say Brazil/even England is ridiculous but as Kaiser says if you have Pickford in goal what hope you got !
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3710 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
Well Gerrard certainly didnt get the plaudits at international level neither did Scholes but we all know they were both top class.

Id say most of those City players are of the highest quality but City/Liverpool/Arsenal would beat most international sides with ease look at how many times players are injured for friendlies so they dont really get much time with others like club level.

CL is the true level of being world class now internationals are are level below although the pressure of playing for say Brazil/even England is ridiculous but as Kaiser says if you have Pickford in goal what hope you got !
Internationals are the true level IMO because you can't just buy success. If you're really world class, then you need to prove it.  At club level, if you don't win then you can just spend more until you do. That's why international success carries more weight in the "GOAT" debates. International teams don't have as much time to drill their players so individual quality matters more.

Some countries are blessed with more talent but it still shows what I'm saying that football is not as simple as slapping as many "world players" as possible into an 11.

With respect to the England team Gerrard played in, they had fantastic players but others countries simply had better players. For example, that English team couldn't hold a candle to Brazil or France. Also, their players were too similar in the sense that few were comfortable in tight spaces against technical teams.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,586
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3711 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:15:44 pm
Well, you've got Fernandez and Dalot I suppose. And I believe you've always liked Ronaldo.
;D
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,156
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3712 on: Yesterday at 11:33:23 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm
Portugal need to bench Ronaldo if they are to do anything in this tournament. Also if Neto body wasnt made from digestive biscuits would love him here. Can play either side and is such a threat

Ronaldo hired Martinez.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,544
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3713 on: Today at 01:39:50 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Why do they make life so difficult for themselves?

They really don't help themselves. And they will be deservedly pillored when it doesn't function as smoothly as it has during the Euros
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3714 on: Today at 02:09:26 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm
Jota looks a bit of a tit for that celebration now 😂

Is Jota's Mrs. pregnant, or just had a baby, with that celebration?
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3715 on: Today at 04:32:34 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm
Portugal need to bench Ronaldo if they are to do anything in this tournament. Also if Neto body wasnt made from digestive biscuits would love him here. Can play either side and is such a threat
That's been said for a while now and no one has had the balls to do it. Apart from one time during the WC, Martinez doesn't look the type to drop him.
As long as Ronaldo is playing he will be a starter in that team imo. Can't stand most of that Portugal team anyway so it's a good thing he's there to sabotage them to be honest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 