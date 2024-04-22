Well Gerrard certainly didnt get the plaudits at international level neither did Scholes but we all know they were both top class.



Id say most of those City players are of the highest quality but City/Liverpool/Arsenal would beat most international sides with ease look at how many times players are injured for friendlies so they dont really get much time with others like club level.



CL is the true level of being world class now internationals are are level below although the pressure of playing for say Brazil/even England is ridiculous but as Kaiser says if you have Pickford in goal what hope you got !



Internationals are the true level IMO because you can't just buy success. If you're really world class, then you need to prove it. At club level, if you don't win then you can just spend more until you do. That's why international success carries more weight in the "GOAT" debates. International teams don't have as much time to drill their players so individual quality matters more.Some countries are blessed with more talent but it still shows what I'm saying that football is not as simple as slapping as many "world players" as possible into an 11.With respect to the England team Gerrard played in, they had fantastic players but others countries simply had better players. For example, that English team couldn't hold a candle to Brazil or France. Also, their players were too similar in the sense that few were comfortable in tight spaces against technical teams.