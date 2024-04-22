« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Circa1892

  Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3680 on: Today at 09:51:35 pm
Would be so sad if Portugal won this tournament.
red1977

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3681 on: Today at 09:51:39 pm
Portugal's kit is very Christmasy isn't it?.
Rush 82

  Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3682 on: Today at 09:51:44 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:49:57 pm
I don't know if it's just my own biases, but I feel Portugal getting away with more from the ref.

And after getting away with an off the ball tackle, they go straight up the other end and score!
2nd half yes
Robinred

  Wanted for burglary.
  Red since '64
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3683 on: Today at 09:51:47 pm
F**k. As much as I love Diogo J, the thought of Bernado S, Bruno, Pepe, and he who fannies about and dives around winning from a losing position is too much.
kennedy81

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3684 on: Today at 09:51:50 pm
oof chance there.
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3685 on: Today at 09:52:07 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:47:20 pm
I didnt really get why Diogo went for it after scoring what he thought was a late winner

Looked like he wanted to do a baby celebration if he got the chance, whatever the state of play was.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3686 on: Today at 09:52:09 pm
Shame for Jota as he's a streaky forward. That would have got him on a roll and probably earned him a start next game.

Such is the margins with fucking var.
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3687 on: Today at 09:52:16 pm
Murphy having an absolute nightmare in commentary.
rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3688 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:47:37 pm
Semi auto going to be in the PL this coming season yes?

Quote
FIFA and UEFA use Hawk-Eyes SAOT technology but FIFA uses the connected ball add-on. Both require a camera-based optical skeletal tracking system, which uses video cameras to monitor around 30 joints on each players body.

The cameras automatically pick these up like antennas as soon as they go onto the pitch and its algorithms constantly calculate whether an attacker is in an offside position.

But the major difference between the two is that the latter uses the connected ball and the Premier League does not intend to use that.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5176930/2024/04/22/semi-automated-offside-technology-explained/
RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3689 on: Today at 09:52:38 pm
Another case of the ref getting in the way there. Seems to be happening a lot this tournament.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3690 on: Today at 09:52:40 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:51:35 pm
Would be so sad if Portugal won this tournament.

Better than England I suppose.
Legs

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3691 on: Today at 09:53:06 pm
Murphy giving a masterclass last 10 mins of getting EVERYTHING wrong.

Just speak about what is happening not your opinion.
Boston Bosox

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3692 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm
 :(
Caligula?

  Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  SPQR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3693 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:09 pm
Shame for Jota as he's a streaky forward. That would have got him on a roll and probably earned him a start next game.

Such is the margins with fucking var.

I mean it wasn't that close of a decision, it even looked off on the replay.
mullyred94

  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3694 on: Today at 09:54:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:52:30 pm


amazing.

why can't they just do it like they just used it then lol
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3695 on: Today at 09:56:29 pm
Jota changed the game in my book.
HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RedOrDead
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3696 on: Today at 09:57:03 pm
Portugal need to bench Ronaldo if they are to do anything in this tournament. Also if Neto body wasnt made from digestive biscuits would love him here. Can play either side and is such a threat
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3697 on: Today at 09:58:14 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:57:03 pm
Portugal need to bench Ronaldo if they are to do anything in this tournament. Also if Neto body wasnt made from digestive biscuits would love him here. Can play either side and is such a threat

Hard to see them winning it having to carry him around, ruins any balance or fluid attack. Like Hodgson with Rooney when he was done, Martinez isn't going to make that call.
Rush 82

  Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3698 on: Today at 10:00:00 pm
isn’t the semi automated tech  useless without the special chip in the ball? Which the PL intends not to use…
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3699 on: Today at 10:00:34 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:52:30 pm


Why do they make life so difficult for themselves?
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3700 on: Today at 10:02:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:00:34 pm
Why do they make life so difficult for themselves?

Almost like they want to be able to manipulate the decisions themselves. Can't do that with AI.
Agent99

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3701 on: Today at 10:02:27 pm
Wonder who will take the risk on Neto this summer? Bloody good player but can't currently be relied on.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3702 on: Today at 10:04:53 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Croatia v Albania

Germany v Hungary

Scotland v Switzerland
kop306

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3703 on: Today at 10:11:10 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:02:27 pm
Wonder who will take the risk on Neto this summer? Bloody good player but can't currently be relied on.

a lot of teams will bid for neto top player

felt sorry for czech tonight deserved at least a draw
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3704 on: Today at 10:12:35 pm
https://x.com/ArseLegend/status/1803172358116544697

World class players or system? Some swear that it's just the players.
Logged

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3705 on: Today at 10:15:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:40 pm
Better than England I suppose.

Well, you've got Fernandez and Dalot I suppose. And I believe you've always liked Ronaldo.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3706 on: Today at 10:21:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:12:35 pm
https://x.com/ArseLegend/status/1803172358116544697

World class players or system? Some swear that it's just the players.

Its a combination of both. They have world class players and a world class manager
