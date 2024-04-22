I don't know if it's just my own biases, but I feel Portugal getting away with more from the ref.And after getting away with an off the ball tackle, they go straight up the other end and score!
I didnt really get why Diogo went for it after scoring what he thought was a late winner
Semi auto going to be in the PL this coming season yes?
FIFA and UEFA use Hawk-Eyes SAOT technology but FIFA uses the connected ball add-on. Both require a camera-based optical skeletal tracking system, which uses video cameras to monitor around 30 joints on each players body.The cameras automatically pick these up like antennas as soon as they go onto the pitch and its algorithms constantly calculate whether an attacker is in an offside position.But the major difference between the two is that the latter uses the connected ball and the Premier League does not intend to use that.https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5176930/2024/04/22/semi-automated-offside-technology-explained/
Would be so sad if Portugal won this tournament.
Shame for Jota as he's a streaky forward. That would have got him on a roll and probably earned him a start next game.Such is the margins with fucking var.
Portugal need to bench Ronaldo if they are to do anything in this tournament. Also if Neto body wasnt made from digestive biscuits would love him here. Can play either side and is such a threat
Why do they make life so difficult for themselves?
Wonder who will take the risk on Neto this summer? Bloody good player but can't currently be relied on.
Better than England I suppose.
https://x.com/ArseLegend/status/1803172358116544697World class players or system? Some swear that it's just the players.
