Vitinha is such a lovely player. Theres no way Portugal are playing their best team here. Looks like a classic case of trying to put all your best players in the first 11. Pedro Neto and Jota on the bench so Fernandes, Silva and Ronaldo can all play. And Cancelo in CM is just odd.
Hahaha that explains it
The commentary about Ronaldo is fucking nauseating
Too many luxury players he's shoeing in and Martinez is a system coach.
Crosby Nick never fails.
This game needs the Slota.
Cant wait to do it at Anfield next season. Big Red could orchestrate it.
Eusebio is dead mate. RIP
Wtf with this Czech team, when the have possession they surrender it straight away. Portugal barely have to do anything to win the ball back. Shit game.
So you agree they need big Jan Koller up top?
They seem to have Jan Koller in every position. A team of lumbering giants.
Ronaldo is taking a place off Simeone pretty clearly here
City's players don't look that good for their countries.
