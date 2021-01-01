« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 61384 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,293
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 08:41:25 pm »
Did the commentators not realise he'd been booked for diving? Jesus.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 08:41:36 pm »
The commentary about Ronaldo is fucking nauseating
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,021
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 08:41:48 pm »
Classic shitbag commentary there ...could plainly see it was dive but wouldn't call it - realises the players been booked for it and suddenly it's a 'great decision' ....grow some plums
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,223
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:39:31 pm
Vitinha is such a lovely player. Theres no way Portugal are playing their best team here. Looks like a classic case of trying to put all your best players in the first 11. Pedro Neto and Jota on the bench so Fernandes, Silva and Ronaldo can all play. And Cancelo in CM is just odd.

Too many luxury players he's shoeing in and Martinez is a system coach.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 08:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:40:14 pm
Hahaha that explains it

They only beat Faroe Islands at Home 1-0, with a penalty.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,549
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 08:42:49 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 08:41:36 pm
The commentary about Ronaldo is fucking nauseating

Turned it to Fove Live as soon as I heard Danny Murphy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm »
Pretty shit game so far, although only one team attempting to win it
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 08:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:42:13 pm
Too many luxury players he's shoeing in and Martinez is a system coach.

Should sacrifice Cancelo, stick Silva in midfield and put Neto or Jota right forward. I can understand the caution in doing that, its be very attacking on paper. But itd be a better balance. Against better teams I suspect they cant be playing Fernandes and Bernardo Silva as 8s mind.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,200
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 08:46:31 pm »
This game needs the Slota.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,130
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 08:46:40 pm »
Bobby Brown Shoes on his way to fucking over another countries group of talented lads.  ;D
Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 08:46:52 pm »
The BBC commentary team is gash, Keown, Jenas and Murphy. Thank god I figured out how to put five live comms on.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 08:46:56 pm »
:lmao

The Czechs have sucked the life out of the Portuguese
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,130
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:46:31 pm
This game needs the Slota.

Eusebio is dead mate. RIP
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,284
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 08:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 08:38:55 pm
Cant wait to do it at Anfield next season. Big Red could orchestrate it.

Nah, Andy@Allerton or Chopper would be better.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,214
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 08:47:40 pm »
Leao with a great Doku impression here.
Logged
AHA!

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm »
Wtf with this Czech team, when the have possession they surrender it straight away. Portugal barely have to do anything to win the ball back. Shit game.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,293
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Why does the commentator keep squealing whenever Ronaldo has a shot?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 08:48:19 pm »
Worst game of the tournament so far.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,200
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 08:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:47:04 pm
Eusebio is dead mate. RIP

Spoiler that FFS!
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 08:48:25 pm »
Hope The Czech's improve attacking wise 2nd half
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,130
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 08:48:31 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 08:47:50 pm
Wtf with this Czech team, when the have possession they surrender it straight away. Portugal barely have to do anything to win the ball back. Shit game.

So you agree they need big Jan Koller up top?
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:42:13 pm
Too many luxury players he's shoeing in and Martinez is a system coach.

Cistern coach more like
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,865
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 08:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:48:31 pm
So you agree they need big Jan Koller up top?

They seem to have Jan Koller in every position. A team of lumbering giants.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 08:51:53 pm »
England and Portugal have a lot of similar issues. Immobile striker and too many playmakers without anyone making the runs.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,866
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 08:52:05 pm »
Ronaldo is taking a place off someone pretty clearly here
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:33 pm by rushyman »
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,130
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 08:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:51:48 pm
They seem to have Jan Koller in every position. A team of lumbering giants.

 ;D

But not where he is needed. You need to lump it into the big man.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 08:54:43 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:52:05 pm
Ronaldo is taking a place off Simeone pretty clearly here

Im not sure what Simeone would offer in this side. Plus hes Argentinian. And retired 20 years ago.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 08:56:00 pm »
City's players don't look that good for their countries.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 