UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Trotterwatch

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3240 on: Today at 05:44:27 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:42:28 pm
Whos the Georgian it sounds like the commentators are calling Mick Arteta?

Think it's Georges Mikautadze
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3241 on: Today at 05:44:41 pm
Muldur goal better than Stanciu's from yesterday?  ;D
Lastrador

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3242 on: Today at 05:44:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:40:56 pm
This is shameful for me that we're on the same wavelength.
You should wear it as a badge of honour, young Samuel.
Tobelius

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3243 on: Today at 05:44:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:41:32 pm
Ref has had a really good half. No antics from either side as well

The comms here said he gave 10 reds in Boca vs Racing game  ;D
Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3244 on: Today at 05:47:06 pm
Cracking half of football that...hats off to both sides - going for it big time and with minimal shithousing....
Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3245 on: Today at 05:47:10 pm
What a fantastic game with a brilliant atmosphere.

It just needs a couple of really wild red cards in the 2nd half and we'll remember it for years to come.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:44:41 pm
Muldur goal better than Stanciu's from yesterday?  ;D
Degree of difficulty was higher.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3246 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:42:31 pm
Only if they bring back Quim later this evening

 ;D

Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3247 on: Today at 05:47:57 pm
Wow Half Time Already
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3248 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm
Nice watching a game with no theatrics, timewasting and the ball staying in play
iamnant

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3249 on: Today at 05:49:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:48:52 pm
Nice watching a game with no theatrics
What on earth game are you watching? ;D
DivisiveNewSigning

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3250 on: Today at 05:51:42 pm
Standard Thomas Franke hair appreciation post.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #3251 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:47:10 pm
What a fantastic game with a brilliant atmosphere.

It just needs a couple of really wild red cards in the 2nd half and we'll remember it for years to come.
Degree of difficulty was higher.

This is not Gymnastics Raymond.  ;D
