I know the English mock Belgium and our national team, and yesterday's match didn't do much to change our status as your laughing stock. We always see ourselves as underdogs, even with good players on paper. But underdogs can still show grit and be mentality monsters, which we used to be, even with less talented players. Now, we definitely are not. This has faded ever since our players started making a big splash across the Channel or in other top leagues. Lukaku is the most overrated striker in the history of the Belgian team (by the media). De Bruyne, though a fantastic player, never really shows up for Belgium and doesn't lead the team. Besides, I have no idea what the coach is doing. Doku was mispositioned on the right, Carrasco isn't a left-back, and you don't need two defensive midfielders against Slovakia...



Anyway, same old story for Belgium. I hope the media stops with their hype stories now.