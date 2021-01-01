« previous next »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 07:55:31 am »
I know the English mock Belgium and our national team, and yesterday's match didn't do much to change our status as your laughing stock. We always see ourselves as underdogs, even with good players on paper. But underdogs can still show grit and be mentality monsters, which we used to be, even with less talented players. Now, we definitely are not. This has faded ever since our players started making a big splash across the Channel or in other top leagues. Lukaku is the most overrated striker in the history of the Belgian team (by the media). De Bruyne, though a fantastic player, never really shows up for Belgium and doesn't lead the team. Besides, I have no idea what the coach is doing. Doku was mispositioned on the right, Carrasco isn't a left-back, and you don't need two defensive midfielders against Slovakia...

Anyway, same old story for Belgium. I hope the media stops with their hype stories now.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 08:44:42 am »
I had a laugh at the state of Mbappe's nose (Steve Borthwick came to mind), but yeah hadn't considered his tournament could be done.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 08:52:50 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 07:55:31 am
I know the English mock Belgium and our national team, and yesterday's match didn't do much to change our status as your laughing stock. We always see ourselves as underdogs, even with good players on paper. But underdogs can still show grit and be mentality monsters, which we used to be, even with less talented players. Now, we definitely are not. This has faded ever since our players started making a big splash across the Channel or in other top leagues. Lukaku is the most overrated striker in the history of the Belgian team (by the media). De Bruyne, though a fantastic player, never really shows up for Belgium and doesn't lead the team. Besides, I have no idea what the coach is doing. Doku was mispositioned on the right, Carrasco isn't a left-back, and you don't need two defensive midfielders against Slovakia...

Anyway, same old story for Belgium. I hope the media stops with their hype stories now.

Both over-hyped but we are not quite laughing stock material yet. For years, Argentina couldn't win with Messi, Aguero, Di Maria, Otamendi with a team of players far better than Belgium and us.

Southgate is paid to solve the problem but I think his managerial experience honed at Middlesborough is lacking. His default style seems to have all 3 centre-backs stay deep to avoid getting caught out. I am bored of seeing it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 10:40:53 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:44:42 am
I had a laugh at the state of Mbappe's nose (Steve Borthwick came to mind), but yeah hadn't considered his tournament could be done.
I expect he'll be back with a protective mask on.

He chose the wrong player to bash into with Kevin Danso as I counted at least three similar incidents involving Danso during the game and each time he just shook his head and carried on whilst his opponent was left rolling on the floor.  I confess to never having heard of Danso before but it fits that he learnt his craft in a lower league English academy (not that he can't play a bit as well - he probably learnt that at Lens!).

I think the Dutch will have a fight on their hands to get top two in that group as Austria looked just about the best coached side I've seen so far.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:52:50 am
Both over-hyped but we are not quite laughing stock material yet. For years, Argentina couldn't win with Messi, Aguero, Di Maria, Otamendi with a team of players far better than Belgium and us.

Southgate is paid to solve the problem but I think his managerial experience honed at Middlesborough is lacking. His default style seems to have all 3 centre-backs stay deep to avoid getting caught out. I am bored of seeing it.

I've long said the issue with England is Southgate is England manager, he's far too passive & the FAs yes man, England have the talent but as soon as England lead Southgates first thoughts are to sit back Hodgson style & play out a 1-0 win, Southgate style gets found out against better teams, England are better taking the game to the opposition than sitting back.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 12:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:54:26 am
I've long said the issue with England is Southgate is England manager, he's far too passive & the FAs yes man, England have the talent but as soon as England lead Southgates first thoughts are to sit back Hodgson style & play out a 1-0 win, Southgate style gets found out against better teams, England are better taking the game to the opposition than sitting back.

I do keep thinking with how good that squad is, just what Klopp would be able to do with that team
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 12:12:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:40:53 am
I think the Dutch will have a fight on their hands to get top two in that group as Austria looked just about the best coached side I've seen so far.

But I thought Rangnick was a banter figure? That's what United supporters said.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:04:50 pm
I do keep thinking with how good that squad is, just what Klopp would be able to do with that team

Yeah, i often think what a Klopp [or Terry Venables for that matter] type of manager could do with that squad, the squad is talented just the manager is passive & far too defensive, it's why i would have loved United to have gone for Southgate.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm »
Have to laugh about people who seem to be pretending that France only "nicked it" or "were lucky" to win.  They had an xG of 2 vs 0.7, (and obviously the goal was an OG, so doesn't contribute) - could easily have scored 3 or 4.  If we compare against the other big teams - England beat a (much worse) team with an xG of 0.5 vs 0.3; the Dutch fluked a win against Poland with a 1.5-1.3 xG;  Spain won 3-0 but had a *lower* xG 2 vs 2.1 (the Spanish keeper *really* saved their blushes).  Only Germany had a larger margin (2.1 v s 0 for Scotland) and they scored FIVE. 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm »
Boring ell.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Have to laugh about people who seem to be pretending that France only "nicked it" or "were lucky" to win.  They had an xG of 2 vs 0.7, (and obviously the goal was an OG, so doesn't contribute) - could easily have scored 3 or 4.  If we compare against the other big teams - England beat a (much worse) team with an xG of 0.5 vs 0.3; the Dutch fluked a win against Poland with a 1.5-1.3 xG;  Spain won 3-0 but had a *lower* xG 2 vs 2.1 (the Spanish keeper *really* saved their blushes).  Only Germany had a larger margin (2.1 v s 0 for Scotland) and they scored FIVE.

Yeah but Scotland have a goal to xG ratio of infinity so beat that.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:50:18 pm
Yeah, i often think what a Klopp [or Terry Venables for that matter] type of manager could do with that squad, the squad is talented just the manager is passive & far too defensive, it's why i would have loved United to have gone for Southgate.
I swing between thinking that Southgate is wasting an incredibly talented group to thinking that he's trying to paper over some of the limitations of the squad.

The attacking talent is so good that players like Grealish, Rashford, Sterling, Maddison, Sancho, Elliott, Wilson, Solanke etc. didn't even make the squad.  They'd be starters for almost every other nation and for a good majority they'd be the star man.

But then we have an erratic goalkeeper that can't play short passes.  We have a 33-year old right back playing at left back and our defense in general is a bit mediocre .  We don't have a natural playmaker (e.g. Odegaard or Kroos).  We don't have any players that are so press resistant that you just give them the ball and the opposition's press fizzles out (e.g. Bernardo Silva).  We don't have any inspirational leaders (e.g. Chiellini).

No international team is perfect and England's is probably as good as any nation at the tournament but it's arguably lacking some key ingredients.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 01:50:24 pm »
No 2 pm game today lads.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 02:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:50:24 pm
No 2 pm game today lads.  ;D

Long old day in the office! :D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 02:39:24 pm »
I have a sneaking feeling Ped will take the job when he leaves the Cheats.

I think he's said before he wouldn't take the Spain job due to the recent stuff with Catalonia and he has said in past Argentina was a dream job, I don't with think Messi on his last legs that's appealing now.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 02:52:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:23:37 pm
I swing between thinking that Southgate is wasting an incredibly talented group to thinking that he's trying to paper over some of the limitations of the squad.

The attacking talent is so good that players like Grealish, Rashford, Sterling, Maddison, Sancho, Elliott, Wilson, Solanke etc. didn't even make the squad.  They'd be starters for almost every other nation and for a good majority they'd be the star man.

But then we have an erratic goalkeeper that can't play short passes.  We have a 33-year old right back playing at left back and our defense in general is a bit mediocre .  We don't have a natural playmaker (e.g. Odegaard or Kroos).  We don't have any players that are so press resistant that you just give them the ball and the opposition's press fizzles out (e.g. Bernardo Silva).  We don't have any inspirational leaders (e.g. Chiellini).

No international team is perfect and England's is probably as good as any nation at the tournament but it's arguably lacking some key ingredients.

England started well against Serbia get the lead [as England have done in the last few tournaments], go into halftime leading, but then play the second half holding onto the lead & start sitting back, defending deeper & deeper, then good teams eventually equalize, & England end up going out, England are better on the front foot taking the game to the opposition rather than just sitting back after taking the lead all the time, Southgates subs are headscratiching too it's always take off attacking players for defensive players.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 02:52:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:39:24 pm
I have a sneaking feeling Ped will take the job when he leaves the Cheats.

I think he's said before he wouldn't take the Spain job due to the recent stuff with Catalonia and he has said in past Argentina was a dream job, I don't with think Messi on his last legs that's appealing now.
Ped takes the England job and Jurgen the German job!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 03:17:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:11:08 pm
Boring ell.

Innit, be lovely if we could stop reducing a sport people enjoy to a fucking algorithm.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 03:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Have to laugh about people who seem to be pretending that France only "nicked it" or "were lucky" to win.  They had an xG of 2 vs 0.7, (and obviously the goal was an OG, so doesn't contribute) - could easily have scored 3 or 4.  If we compare against the other big teams - England beat a (much worse) team with an xG of 0.5 vs 0.3; the Dutch fluked a win against Poland with a 1.5-1.3 xG;  Spain won 3-0 but had a *lower* xG 2 vs 2.1 (the Spanish keeper *really* saved their blushes).  Only Germany had a larger margin (2.1 v s 0 for Scotland) and they scored FIVE. 

To paraphrase Laurence Olivier's advice to Dustin Hoffman on the set of Marathon Man....why don't you just watch the fookin match dear boy?...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
France get praised for doing what England get slated for.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm »
Westfalen Stadium, twinned with Old Trafford:

https://x.com/tariqpanja/status/1803074420056932608
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Have to laugh about people who seem to be pretending that France only "nicked it" or "were lucky" to win.  They had an xG of 2 vs 0.7, (and obviously the goal was an OG, so doesn't contribute) - could easily have scored 3 or 4.  If we compare against the other big teams - England beat a (much worse) team with an xG of 0.5 vs 0.3; the Dutch fluked a win against Poland with a 1.5-1.3 xG;  Spain won 3-0 but had a *lower* xG 2 vs 2.1 (the Spanish keeper *really* saved their blushes).  Only Germany had a larger margin (2.1 v s 0 for Scotland) and they scored FIVE. 


France had an xG of 2, but "could easily have scored 3 or 4" - that statement completely contradicts basing your argument on xG.
Surely the fact that xG "obviously" doesn't account for the only goal scored in a game undermines it being used as the sole judge of a game?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:35:16 pm
France get praised for doing what England get slated for.

plenty are very critical of France and Deschamps coaching too, but he at least can back it up with trophies.

 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 03:55:33 pm »
My dad sitting down to watch Turkey v Georgia  just asked if Hakan Suker is still a taxi driver.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm »
Two blasts from the pasts the managers there.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm »
See I wanted Montella to pick Sas, Suker and Arda Turan but he let me down.

Big Willy my mate, it's you I pick.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 04:04:36 pm »
I expect the Georgian number 3 Dvali to light up this tournament.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:33 pm
My dad sitting down to watch Turkey v Georgia  just asked if Hakan Suker is still a taxi driver.  ;D
Think he's an Uber driver now.

More interestingly, Kakha Kaladze was the Minister of Energy of Georgia for a while. An Ilhan Manzis, the one who did a rainbow flick on Roberto Carlos in 2002, tried his hand at figure skating and almost made it to the olympics.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm »
Ahh fuck is Suker ripping off customers then? Take away all his goals and trophies he won.
