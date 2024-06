rabiot such an underated player







Tackles like Glenn Hoddle - which is saying something in this day and age.What great game though. France had all the individuals who, one by one, disintegrated under Austrian pressure. Austria had all the organisation. I wonder if they're the best coached team at the tournament. Maybe that's not saying very much, but I got the Rangnick thing tonight.Glad Mbappe got a yellow. Glad he got a bloody nose too. He pretended he had one about 30 seconds before he headed the defender's shoulder.