« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77] 78   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 54878 times)

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,864
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:48:37 pm
Worse than Oliver the other night, and thats saying something

Especially when you consider that fucker is corrupt
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,255
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 09:50:05 pm »
This ref is disgraceful - PGMOL contract in the post
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:49:11 pm
What did he do wrong?

Nothing. I was being sincere. He made the ref stop the game to force the substitutions. It was good leadership.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,514
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 09:50:46 pm »
Mbappe will miss the tournament if thats broken
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm »
Referee "Fuck off players this is all about me"
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,864
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 09:51:10 pm »
Cheating is off the scale

Horrible watch this has been
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,292
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 09:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:50:05 pm
This ref is disgraceful - PGMOL contract in the post
Hes certainly passing the PGMOL test tonight
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,474
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 09:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:46 pm
Mbappe will miss the tournament if thats broken

Nah.  He'll wear the mask of zorro though (or TMNT).
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 09:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:46 pm
Mbappe will miss the tournament if thats broken

No. Hell just where a mask wont he?
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,556
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:50:34 pm
Nothing. I was being sincere. He made the ref stop the game to force the substitutions. It was good leadership.

Ah ok sorry.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 09:51:23 pm »
Why are the Austrian shirts made out of vinyl?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,344
  • Bam!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 09:51:30 pm »
France vs Austria with Spanish neutrality was never going to go well
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 09:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:46 pm
Mbappe will miss the tournament if thats broken

Doubt it.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,514
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:51:15 pm
No. Hell just where a mask wont he?

You shouldnt play for 2-3 weeks after breaking it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:21 pm
Ah ok sorry.

No worries. Its an easy mistake as Im often a sarcastic bastard. :)
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 09:52:48 pm »
Is this ref auditioning for a Premier League contract?...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 09:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:48:03 pm
Oh no, here comes Giroud.

Hide your women
Logged

Online F.O.A.R.

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 09:53:24 pm »
Dembele is such a waste of space on the pitch.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 09:53:38 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:51:10 pm
Cheating is off the scale

Horrible watch this has been

It's been embarrassing. Some of the stuff tonight makes Kane look like an honest pro.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 09:53:45 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:51:15 pm
No. Hell just where a mask wont he?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Quote from: F.O.A.R. on Today at 09:53:24 pm
Dembele is such a waste of space on the pitch.

He looked like he was going to be an absolute world beater before his injuries.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,864
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 09:54:04 pm »
La Liga reffing this has been

Free kick for being on the floor.
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • La la la la la
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 09:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:52:10 pm
You shouldnt play for 2-3 weeks after breaking it.

Doubt he'll be seen again in the group stage, but I'd imagine they'll mask him up for the next round. Looked fucking awful though, it was half way across his face
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:51:15 pm
No. Hell just where a mask wont he?

Who nose?...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,864
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Giroud :lmao
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:53:45 pm


Never realised how much Mbappe looked like an ninja turtle until just now!
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,255
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 09:54:49 pm »
Ha ha Giroud
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 09:55:09 pm »
France kits are great
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • La la la la la
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Good lord :lmao
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 09:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:54:17 pm
Who nose?...

:lmao

Thats the stuff Im here for!
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,514
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 09:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 09:54:06 pm
Doubt he'll be seen again in the group stage, but I'd imagine they'll mask him up for the next round. Looked fucking awful though, it was half way across his face

Doubt he plays again
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,292
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 09:55:34 pm »
How old is Giroud now, that was the finish of someone in their 50s
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3072 on: Today at 09:55:41 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:54:41 pm
Never realised how much Mbappe looked like an ninja turtle until just now!
Seriously!?  ;D
Logged

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3073 on: Today at 09:56:29 pm »
Austria playing with 10 men since Arnautovic has come on.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 09:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:55:41 pm
Seriously!?  ;D

Its a nice realisation. Thought I recognised him somewhere.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3075 on: Today at 09:57:18 pm »
This Game Is Done
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3076 on: Today at 09:57:47 pm »
Kantes been pretty good for a 'soccer aid' player
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,288
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3077 on: Today at 09:58:12 pm »
Mbappe doesn't like defenders jumping in with their shoulder. You have to say though on this occasion he faced it well.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3078 on: Today at 09:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:55:23 pm
Doubt he plays again

He will 1000% play again.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #3079 on: Today at 09:58:54 pm »
Kante still has it.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77] 78   Go Up
« previous next »
 