What was that graph they were showing? Do they check the contact using sound?!
His hand was out stretched its a handball
Taken the shine off the game that... ridiculous decision
Yep and it helped him First one is offside They're both correct
He plainly doesnt slap it down.. it brushes his hand.
If his hand alters the path of the ball its I the most negligible way, bullshit decision.
Lukaku is cursed
Yeah clear handball, guys, not even debatable.
It aided him. Took ball away from defender
Never seen snickometer being used for VAR. Thought he was outside the line when it hit him though.
Thought it was the refs heartbeat
Belgium look loads better with Openda on
It did neither of those things....you've been brainwashed by VAR yarbles ..
slap was likely too strong a description! But its not a slight touch either. Defo one Id be pissed off if we conceded to a hand aided assist like that.
Belgium were actually better than England then to be honest
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
