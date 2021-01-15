« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

cdav

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 06:52:38 pm »
Belgium look loads better with Openda on
QC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 06:52:42 pm »
Yeah clear handball, guys, not even debatable.
mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 06:52:47 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:51:13 pm
What was that graph they were showing? Do they check the contact using sound?!

They have a chip in the ball that judges contact. Used for the offsides to decide point of the pass as well.
DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 06:52:57 pm »
If that was against Liverpool I would be calling it a handball.
MD1990

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 06:53:00 pm »
Openda looks electric

rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 06:53:09 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 06:52:14 pm
His hand was out stretched its a handball

Yep and it helped him

First one is offside

They're both correct
newterp

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm »
thought DEBROOYNAAAAH was going to score that!
Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 06:53:31 pm »
Taken the shine off the game that... ridiculous decision
rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 06:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:53:31 pm
Taken the shine off the game that... ridiculous decision

It aided him. Took ball away from defender

It's handball
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 06:54:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:53:09 pm
Yep and it helped him

First one is offside

They're both correct

Yeah I think I agree with you.
Romford_Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 06:54:40 pm »
Player down, hear I siren. All I can think is "Ice Cream! Ice Cream" ;D
Red-4-Ever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm »
If his hand alters the path of the ball its I the most negligible way, bullshit decision. Most definitely a case of, what used to be referred to, as ball to hand.
Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 06:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:51:52 pm
He plainly doesnt slap it down.. it brushes his hand.

slap was likely too strong a description! But its not a slight touch either.  Defo one Id be pissed off if we conceded to a hand aided assist like that.

smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 06:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 06:54:43 pm
If his hand alters the path of the ball its I the most negligible way, bullshit decision.

I think he gained an advantage from it though.
Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 06:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:38 pm
Lukaku is cursed  ;D

Moshiri's put a Voodoo curse on him. Revenge is dish best served cold.
telekon

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 06:55:38 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:52:42 pm
Yeah clear handball, guys, not even debatable.

It's very much debatable. How the rule is written and used with VAR is ridiculous. It brushed his hand totally unintentional. Highly questionable if it aided him as it barely changed direction. This extreme nit-picking on something that happened long before the goal situation is ruining the game.
Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 06:56:01 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:54:26 pm
It aided him. Took ball away from defender


It did neither of those things....you've been brainwashed by VAR yarbles ..
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:50:50 pm
Never seen snickometer being used for VAR. Thought he was outside the line when it hit him though.
Thought it was the refs heartbeat
DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 06:56:31 pm »
Slovakia look out on there legs here.
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 06:56:46 pm »
Belgium were absolute garbage anyway.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 06:56:53 pm »
I always thought that the new rule was if the ball touches a hand in any way (accidental or not) in the build up to a goal it is chalked off.

But then defensively it is all a question of natural position and intent

Not an advocate for that rule but I thought that was the rule
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 06:57:09 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 06:52:14 pm
His hand was out stretched its a handball

The VAR calls have been right but it still spoils the game (a clear error is fair enough).

With the PL they get the calls wrong which makes it worse.
Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 06:57:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:56:08 pm
Thought it was the refs heartbeat
I'm pretty sure I heard the ref say 'we'll go to ball tracking when available '.
Zizou

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 06:57:32 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:52:38 pm
Belgium look loads better with Openda on

He's been much better than Bakayoko.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 06:58:07 pm »
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 06:58:08 pm »
Anyone have the Slovakia/Romania double ? 😬
DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
Larf, fuck off Belgium.
gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 06:58:23 pm »
Lobotka was brilliant there.
rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 06:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:56:01 pm
It did neither of those things....you've been brainwashed by VAR yarbles ..

Yes, I have shares in VAR

I must promote it at all costs :lmao
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 06:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:55:14 pm
slap was likely too strong a description! But its not a slight touch either.  Defo one Id be pissed off if we conceded to a hand aided assist like that.



Yep
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 06:58:57 pm »
 :champ
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 06:59:01 pm »
Martin Skrtel Wins!
rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 06:59:02 pm »
Belgium were actually better than England then to be honest
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm »
Was that really the greatest upset in European Championship history?
Online StevoHimself

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm »
Hilarious. How the hell are Belgium the #2 rated side in Europe?
Online mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 06:59:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:59:02 pm
Belgium were actually better than England then to be honest

Yeah. Created a lot more. Though worth saying Serbia are better than Slovakia too.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 06:59:48 pm »
Offline johnybarnes

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 07:00:04 pm »
Waiting for the 'can you rock and roll that' to be used in football ala cricket
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 07:00:29 pm »
This woman ref is no Peter Walton, she's actually speaking sense
