Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:24:18 pm
Try these:

Spoiler
[close]
thanks found one earlier. but appreciated.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:32:00 pm
thanks found one earlier. but appreciated.

No worries. :P
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Amazing how well Romania have played. Such a difference in the level of performance compared to some of the sides with higher rated individuals.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Mudryk aiming for the camera behind the goal.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
A Good Win For Romania There
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Excellent performance from Romania
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Not to wish them ill, but I wouldn't be too disappointed to see Belgium do another "wasted golden generation" job.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:36:15 pm
Not to wish them ill, but I wouldn't be too disappointed to see Belgium do another "wasted golden generation" job.

Belgium team still looks relatively strong but surely we are past the point of referring to them as a "golden generation". They missed their chance when they had prime Hazard and the Tottenham CBs that got them to the UCL final.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
I like the look of that Belgian number 2.

You're Debast around
Nothing's gonna ever keep you down
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Can't believe you used up your best joke of the day for Belgium v Slovakia.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Almost the opening goal there
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
That's Lakaku!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Should be 1-0 Belgium, really good play by Doku.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Phew, was worried Lukaku had lost it but he's still got his gift
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Is that Faes (OG) playing for Belgium?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Lukaku  not turning up when it really counts AGAIN.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Onside?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:07:06 pm
Is that Faes (OG) playing for Belgium?

Sideshow Bob is indeed playing.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
GOAL
SLOVAKIA
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
:lmao the defending there
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Ahaha
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
1-0 Slovakia, bad mistake by Mangala.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
1-0  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
onside
goal!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Arf!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Keeper didn't cover himself in glory either.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Same old belgium
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Belgium flattering to deceive again I see
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Although it wasn't his fault, it would be Faes playing him on. ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:40 pm
Can't believe you used up your best joke of the day for Belgium v Slovakia.  ;D

Should he have saved Debast for last?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Good, end-to-end start.... prediction: BEL 3 - SVK 1
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
'Sensational ball from de bruyne  to doku there'

Doku had no chance of getting there, way over hit..  ::)

Anyway, 2-1 Belgium for me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:10:33 pm
Should he have saved Debast for last?

 ;D

I bet you stole Nicks joke here.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:15:43 pm
'Sensational ball from de bruyne  to doku there'

Doku had no chance of getting there, way over hit..  ::)

Anyway, 2-1 Belgium for me

Why do you hate MArtin Skrtel mate?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Good on Slovakia for not sitting back and realizing Belgium aren't good
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
lucky boy Dubravka there. 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Lukaku is always gesturing someone should pass him the ball when they miss meanwhile he shits the bed every chance he gets
