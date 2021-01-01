Try these:Spoiler[close]
thanks found one earlier. but appreciated.
Not to wish them ill, but I wouldn't be too disappointed to see Belgium do another "wasted golden generation" job.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is that Faes (OG) playing for Belgium?
Onside?
Can't believe you used up your best joke of the day for Belgium v Slovakia.
Should he have saved Debast for last?
'Sensational ball from de bruyne to doku there'Doku had no chance of getting there, way over hit.. Anyway, 2-1 Belgium for me
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]