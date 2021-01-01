« previous next »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 12:27:54 pm
Absolutely reminiscent of the time they tried to fit both Gerrard and Lampard into the team.

For me the issue was Beckham being un-droppable and then stevie or scholes had to play left midfield.

 Play Gerrard a bit deeper, with Scholes and lampard ahead of him, 3 cbs of Terry, ferdinand and carra with Cole and Neville wing backs.
You still lose a bit of Gerrards game as he’s a bit further back but That to me would have been a much more balanced side.

The crux of the matter is England just haven’t had a manager with the bollocks to drop big names to pick a team that works in all areas, they all just select the odd teenager for the squad here and there and it’s lauded as a brave decision.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:08:31 pm
Schalke were still averaging 61k plus fans per game in 2. Bundesliga last season so it's not as if the volume of fans has suddenly increased beyond a level that would have been expected

The difference though is that it is UEFA organising this, not the Bundesliga. And it's not like they're having to segregate fans, so in theory it should be much more straightforward. But we don't really need to go digging too far for evidence about how useless this lot is and always has been
Like most reds i am not a big England fan, cannot stand the mass hysteria whenever a tournament comes around.

But I do tend to watch them when tournaments come around.

What strikes me is they do not seem to have an identity, they dont press,the passing is generally poor,

second half they were hoofing it forward and nobody was there, what is Southgates plan.

As soon as England come up against someone half decent they are gone, which is criminal considering the strength of squad available,

Anyway I will keep watching knowing they will be home sooner rather than later.
