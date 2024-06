Would that be Kane the European Golden Boot winner? C'mon, there isn't a team in this tournament he wouldn't start every game for.



Fair enough starting him, but a manager should still be able to sub off players that are so obviously not performing in a game, neither Kane nor Foden should have been anywhere near the pitch by the end of that game, with the way england allowed themselves to be pushed deeper they were crying out for some more pace from that three and a striker that didn't sit so deep he could probably spend his time slapping pickford in the head and be as useful as he was today.