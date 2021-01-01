Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Author
Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,831
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
«
Reply #2440 on:
Today
at 12:31:00 am
Yep, Trent did fine. A couple of bad touches and the odd misplaced pass aside. Made some good interceptions and progressed the ball well. He's in the side to take risks and try to make something happen. Of course it's not always going to come off.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
