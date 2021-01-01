foden has been dogshit and he replaces trent
This England is the tournament favourite? Really?
Got more haters than Taylor Swift.
If you were playing a drinking game where you had to drink every time someone mentions Trent giving it away in the first half youd be in hospital with alcohol poisoning
According to who? I think most are saying France are the favourites.
Good, get Trent off before the eventual sucker punch...
Including Southgate it seems
Y'all a bit of a lightweight one and done then!!
Bookies. Also seen a lot of talk about it. In fairness England are always one of the favourites.So far Germany and Spain are miles ahead. I'd say that even the Netherlands were better.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Bowen with an instant impact
Imagine Jurgen Klopp managing this England side.
Saka Subbed Now
