Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 43150 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 09:29:46 pm »
Serbia, you can score now.
Online FiSh77

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 09:29:55 pm »
Good, get Trent off before the eventual sucker punch...
Offline Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 09:30:05 pm »
This England is the tournament favourite? Really?  :o
Online DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:30:15 pm »
A simple catch and he punches it like a clown, one of the worst keepers in the history of the sport
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 09:30:20 pm »
Knew it wouldn't be Foden whose stunk the place out tonight.
Online KevLFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 09:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:29:42 pm
foden has been dogshit and he replaces trent

Never really shown his City form for England has he?
Online koptommy93

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 09:31:13 pm »
crying out for some pace and you bring on gallagher, fucking lol.
Online Paul_h

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 09:31:21 pm »
a flying Pickford
Online StevoHimself

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 09:31:24 pm »
This is a really good example of why Southgate is an awful tactician.
Online Robinred

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 09:31:36 pm »
Southgate is a piss poor manager. Im not defending Trent necessarily, but ffs, there are at least 4 players who should have been replaced before him.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 09:31:36 pm »
Pickford gone full monk
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 09:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:30:05 pm
This England is the tournament favourite? Really?  :o

According to who? I think most are saying France are the favourites.
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 09:31:45 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:27:00 pm
Got more haters than Taylor Swift.  :P

Including Southgate it seems
Online StevoHimself

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 09:32:55 pm »
At least Solskjær was quite good at game-changing substitutions
Online davidlpool1982

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 09:33:30 pm »
England look good for 20 mins. Attacking well and controlling the game, get a goal up and the boring twat Southgate makes them sit back. Virtually all the players play in a high press, attacking team yet he makes them play like prime Dyche.
Online Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 09:33:49 pm »
Foden is the best rugby player in England's team. Never makes a forward pass, every one lateral or backwards.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 09:34:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:21:58 pm
If you were playing a drinking game where you had to drink every time someone mentions Trent giving it away in the first half youd be in hospital with alcohol poisoning
 
Y'all a bit of a lightweight one and done then!!
Online andy07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 09:34:08 pm »
Struggling against Serbia, no chance against a half decent team.
Offline Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 09:34:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:31:40 pm
According to who? I think most are saying France are the favourites.

Bookies. Also seen a lot of talk about it. In fairness England are always one of the favourites.

So far Germany and Spain are miles ahead. I'd say that even the Netherlands were better.
Online Schmidt

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 09:34:36 pm »
England sitting deep yet not bringing any pace on, despite pace being their main source of success through Saka. The key to being England manager really is just having mates in the media isn't it?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 09:34:37 pm »
I think the England midfield has been good. The issue has been the front three and the lack of movement. Foden and Kane not involved at all and the ball hasn't stuck up top.

Trent was fine. Frustrating lack of movement for him to play with and he did force it once or twice, but should be starting the next one.

England as a whole unconvincing. Main issue is the attack though.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 09:34:52 pm »
Not watching this, but just seen reports that racist Brexit dickheads have been acting like Brexit racist dickheads.

Should just ban England I think. Make the world a better place for everyone!

:)
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 09:35:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:31:40 pm
According to who? I think most are saying France are the favourites.

the talent on that team, England should be considered one of the favourites.

For sure though, France or Portugal seem to be 2 of the most mentioned!
Online Paul_h

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 09:35:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:29:55 pm
Good, get Trent off before the eventual sucker punch...

he'll still get the blame
Online mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 09:35:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:31:45 pm
Including Southgate it seems

I see my man too late.
Im not a number 8.
Least thats what people say!
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 09:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 09:34:04 pm
 
Y'all a bit of a lightweight one and done then!!
Ive not been counting but Im fairly sure its been mentioned more than once :)
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 09:35:27 pm »
Saka Subbed Now
Online Rush 82

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 09:35:35 pm »
That is not worthy of a yellow - what is the ref playing at?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 09:35:58 pm »
Saka's been quiet in the second half, but how is Foden still on the pitch?
Online Alanslad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 09:36:27 pm »
T-rex and the Abu Dhabi chimp look even weirder than usual. Guessing they have had to change brands on their meds while in Germany.

Trent is totally out of place in that side, he isn't a c*nt
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 09:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:34:11 pm
Bookies. Also seen a lot of talk about it. In fairness England are always one of the favourites.

So far Germany and Spain are miles ahead. I'd say that even the Netherlands were better.

The bookies! 😂 Who cares what they think, I think most of the papers have been more restrained to be fair.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 09:36:42 pm »
Kane should do better.
Online FiSh77

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:34:11 pm
Bookies. Also seen a lot of talk about it. In fairness England are always one of the favourites.

So far Germany and Spain are miles ahead. I'd say that even the Netherlands were better.

You do know how bookies work?
Online Irishred1

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 09:36:48 pm »
Bowen with an instant impact
Offline Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm »
Imagine Jurgen Klopp managing this England side.
Online Tobelius

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »
England almost always has good to great individuals playing (though usually overrated a bit) yet almost never plays like a great team which you need in a tournament,just my opinion.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2236 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm »
Listening to this commentary. Are they okay? England have been fuckin slow and passing backwards all game. One deflected cross from Saka
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2237 on: Today at 09:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 09:36:48 pm
Bowen with an instant impact
Great sub from the genius that is Gareth Southgate
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2238 on: Today at 09:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:36:55 pm
Imagine Jurgen Klopp managing this England side.
They wouldn't be able to put out an eleven because of his no dickheads policy.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #2239 on: Today at 09:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:35:27 pm
Saka Subbed Now

Taking the players off who have at least been useful.
