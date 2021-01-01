« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 39484 times)

Online RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
Hojlund is one of the most fucking MIA players i've ever seen. You barely hear his name in matches, minimal contribution
Offline Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 06:29:41 pm »
Quite like Denmark's kit, that kit would be a best seller if nike nade similar kit for us.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 06:30:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:28:12 pm
Hojlund is one of the most fucking MIA players i've ever seen. You barely hear his name in matches, minimal contribution

Be fair, hes been nursing tightness in both calves I believe. Had to have an ice Bath just before kick off.

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 06:31:41 pm »
Has to get that on target.
Online rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm »
Keeper waving at that
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
deserved better, what a shot!
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
Emissary hits the post!
Online BoRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 06:33:30 pm »
Deserved. :)
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Goal! 1-1
Online rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 06:33:42 pm »
Ooooooh
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 06:33:44 pm »
goooooooooool!!!!

1-1
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 06:33:59 pm »
1-1
Online whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 06:34:16 pm »
Gooooooaaaaaaalll
Online RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 06:34:34 pm »
It's been coming

On another note, how insane is Seskos technique
Online rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm »
I like Ally McCoist but he doesn't half chat some balls 😂
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 06:35:18 pm »
Oh fuck off!
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 06:35:20 pm »
I hate it when defenders turn their bodies like that. Deserve what you get.
Online whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 06:35:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:34:34 pm
It's been coming

On another note, how insane is Seskos technique

We saw it on the preseason game ..he's class
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
If the defender had not turned and let the ball hit him in the nuts there would have been no goal, or kids for him for that matter
Online Tobelius

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 06:36:06 pm »
Classic Lampard goal,well done.Dozed off for a second just before that  :D
