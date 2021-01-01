Keown is relentless, fucking hell, must have been better than Messi himself.
Keown insisting Gakpo will be thinking he should have put his team in front... not Depay though eh Martin... he never missed any
Townsend good analysing the Polish goal, unlike the 'VVD at fault there' brigade.Or is that Ashley Williams? It's a crap ex-blue anyway.
Maybe Keown holds Gakpo in a higher regard than Memphis, ergo expects more from him?
No one has to listen to Keown, put the 5Live commentary on.
I have virgin TV and can't find the five live option
Keown commentates like he was the second coming of Franco Baresi, the hairy fuckin' beast.
Nice Spell From Poland
Keown is beyond a joke now with this
