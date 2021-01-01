« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 37456 times)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm »
Keown is relentless, fucking hell, must have been better than Messi himself.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 02:46:46 pm »
If ever a player epitomised flatters to deceive its Depay.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Should have been 2-1, Netherlands been the better team.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 02:47:41 pm »
Keown insisting Gakpo will be thinking he should have put his team in front... not Depay though eh Martin... he never missed any
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:46:29 pm
Keown is relentless, fucking hell, must have been better than Messi himself.

He goes on and on about Gakpo missing that chance but Depay was unlucky. He's a miserable c*nt
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
This has been a really good game, the Dutch have been the better team and should be ahead. One bad miss aside, Gakpo has been excellent.

Zalewski looks an exciting player for Poland.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 02:49:27 pm »
No one has to listen to Keown, put the 5Live commentary on.
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 02:49:34 pm »
Dutch should win this.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Townsend good analysing the Polish goal, unlike the 'VVD at fault there' brigade.

Or is that Ashley Williams? It's a crap ex-blue anyway.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:47:41 pm
Keown insisting Gakpo will be thinking he should have put his team in front... not Depay though eh Martin... he never missed any

Maybe Keown holds Gakpo in a higher regard than Memphis, ergo expects more from him?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
Why are the cameras so focused on that one Dutch fan in dungarees? I miss the days when cameraman were dotted around the stadium on constant mammary watch.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 02:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:50:22 pm
Townsend good analysing the Polish goal, unlike the 'VVD at fault there' brigade.

Or is that Ashley Williams? It's a crap ex-blue anyway.

Yeah Van Dijk is late to the scene trying to cover everyone else whose supposed to be dealing with it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:52:10 pm
Maybe Keown holds Gakpo in a higher regard than Memphis, ergo expects more from him?

Nah he's doing his usual shite, terrible commentary
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 02:54:43 pm »
Gakpo been brilliant
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 02:55:54 pm »
Nice words from Moyes about Kevin Campbell there.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 03:07:17 pm »
More quality from Gakpo, what a ball
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 03:09:28 pm »
Slight overreaction 😂
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:49:27 pm
No one has to listen to Keown, put the 5Live commentary on.

I have virgin TV and can't find the five live option
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 03:11:28 pm »
Cody is just the main man in this match, everything good has him involved.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm »
Keown commentates like he was the second coming of Franco Baresi, the hairy fuckin' beast.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 03:12:15 pm »
Should have cut back inside, polish player was always gonna dive in
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 03:11:00 pm
I have virgin TV and can't find the five live option

You can get it on the red button on BBC1.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 03:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 03:11:00 pm
I have virgin TV and can't find the five live option

Try red button, the watch with 5 live.

It's behind live TV though.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 03:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:55 pm
Keown commentates like he was the second coming of Franco Baresi, the hairy fuckin' beast.

He's not even the second coming of Trifon Ivanov.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 03:15:38 pm »
Nice Spell From Poland
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 03:18:19 pm »
Keown is beyond a joke now with this
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
Anti-zonal marking is still a thing? You should not be commentating if you are this clueless.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 03:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 03:15:38 pm
Nice Spell From Poland

The ones with Zs and Ws always impress me.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
"Van Dijk done again" Keown is such a c*nt.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 03:19:26 pm »
Managed to praise the defending yet have a pop at Van Dijk who was part of the same defensive work that needed praised.
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:18:19 pm
Keown is beyond a joke now with this

Must have bet on to slag off Van Dijk every 5 minutes.

But his comments on zonal marking just now were idiotic.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 03:20:22 pm »
Has anyone ever seen Malen and Gusto in the same room
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 03:22:02 pm »
I think the Dutch are about to make a change  Keown says.  With a sub stood on the touch line next to the fourth official with board in hands.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Depay is shite
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 03:25:22 pm »
Gakpo's been Holland's best forward and best playmaker as well,really good performance so far
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 03:25:38 pm »
Depay is hopeless.
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 03:26:32 pm »
Cody ever since he grew the beard is a different player. Bearded Gakpo is the way.  8)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 03:27:02 pm »
Dumfries has had some good chances too.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm »
The Dutch are making this hard work with not finishing off their chances.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 03:27:27 pm »
Dumfries just had to lift it there.
