On that watch I'm not sure Italy have enough about them. I know they coasted 2nd half - but that's not a great midfield like last time. They'll get beat up at some point.



They’ve got workhorses, I think the bigger problem, again, is the forward. They haven’t had a top class 9 since Vieri nearly 20 years ago. Luca Toni did ok nothing since. Amazing when you think Vieri, Ravanelli, Chiesa, Casaraghi, inzaghi to name just five, were all on the scene between 1995 and 2005.