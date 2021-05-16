Why do so many live Italy as a football nation. Had a good league in the 80s and 90s but otherwise everything about them is annoying.



Lets hope they have as many problems with the Albanian lads as Peter Beardsley.



Dunno, for me - I love their kit, I love their shithousing, love their emotion, they always have a boss CH and at least 1 good fullback, have a great big tournament national anthem - always get their shit together when they actually qualify - occasionally they have a good team. Love them or not they played the best football at the last Euros. One of the big boys - always good to see where they are at.(I've not seen them since the last Euros)