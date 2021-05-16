Why do so many live Italy as a football nation. Had a good league in the 80s and 90s but otherwise everything about them is annoying.
Lets hope they have as many problems with the Albanian lads as Peter Beardsley.
Dunno, for me - I love their kit, I love their shithousing, love their emotion, they always have a boss CH and at least 1 good fullback, have a great big tournament national anthem - always get their shit together when they actually qualify - occasionally they have a good team. Love them or not they played the best football at the last Euros. One of the big boys - always good to see where they are at.
(I've not seen them since the last Euros)