UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1160 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm
Hungary are really struggling to progress play. Szobo is going deep to help.
BoRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1161 on: Today at 02:29:45 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:25:25 pm
Look very much in control here the Swiss. Look well organised.

I thought the goal would liven things up, it seems to have done the opposite. Switzerland slowing it down, Hungary seemingly incapable of doing anything about it.
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1162 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm
Switzerland are miles better. If they were to have a midfielder run between the lines, they could easily chip one over the Hungarian defence for a breakaway. Hungary look very disorganized and rigid
MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1163 on: Today at 02:32:36 pm
The gulf in quality at times is expected in an expanded tournament.
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1164 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:14:29 pm
Fuck you Orban.

Not a fan of lots of fibre for breakfast?
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1165 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm
Hungary just hopnig for a screamer for Dom and that's all.
whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1166 on: Today at 02:37:33 pm
Can Sobo save them ?
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1167 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm
Should Have Been 1-1
Lynndenberries

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1168 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm
Fox only having this available through fubo is the ultimate cash grab.
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:45:35 pm
2-0, good finish from outside the box.
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1170 on: Today at 02:45:41 pm
Great Goal 2-0
Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1171 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm
Great finish.

Scotland Vs Hungary could be a game for the ages.
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1172 on: Today at 02:45:53 pm
Superb goal
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1173 on: Today at 02:46:00 pm
Christ that was shocking defending.
MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1174 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm
Game over.
Bangin Them In

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1175 on: Today at 02:47:14 pm
When you are that shite you should just get rid of the ball
whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1176 on: Today at 02:47:59 pm
Oops Hungary have Germany next.  At least Dom can get some summer rest
kop306

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1177 on: Today at 02:48:08 pm
looks like dom is going home early aswell as robbo
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1178 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm
A Assist and a goal from Michel Aebischer
kop306

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1179 on: Today at 02:49:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:45:52 pm
Great finish.

Scotland Vs Hungary could be a game for the ages.

early shout for worst game of the tournament
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1180 on: Today at 02:49:14 pm
Swiss have been excellent. Hungary by contrast quite abject
A-Bomb

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1181 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm
Be interesting to watch the Switzerland v Germany game, the Swiss look very organised and clinical. Would fancy these against England to be fair.
medley

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1182 on: Today at 02:49:29 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 02:37:33 pm
Can Sobo save them ?

They can barely generate any attacks. I very much doubt it based on that half !
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1183 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:45:52 pm
Great finish.

Scotland Vs Hungary could be a game for the ages.

Imagine how bad the teams who havent qualified for this must be!
JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1184 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm
Hungary v Scotland should be a cracker
Wullie160975

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1185 on: Today at 02:52:15 pm
Was looking forward to Euros without any sportswashing and there it is. Sponsored by Visit Qatar. Fucking everywhere.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1186 on: Today at 02:55:56 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 02:52:15 pm
Was looking forward to Euros without any sportswashing and there it is. Sponsored by Visit Qatar. Fucking everywhere.
UEFA & FIFA were corrupt before the sportswashing. So no surprise there.
[new username under construction]

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1187 on: Today at 02:56:14 pm
So that'll be Robbo and Dom back early then
Bangin Them In

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1188 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm
Looks like Hungary plan is to be rubbish this half too
