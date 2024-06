What frustrates me with Scotland was deviating from tactics that did us well in the qualifying. A 3-4-3 against Spain that helped beat them for example.



All in favour of a 11 men behind the ball tactic and shit on a stick football in lumping it long everytime the ball was at someone's feet.



Because that's really served us f***** well these last 27 years, eh Steve?



I did get the vibe that the occasion got to them last night. Given their record in the qualification phase I still think Scotland have enough to get through the group, but they have to go for it and not be so conservative in their play. That one was on Clarke last night, just completely the wrong set up from the start.Did like the semi-automated VAR for the offside though, shows how quick it can be when it's used properly for goal checks. Am I right in saying this will be in the PL next season?