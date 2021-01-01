A selfie?
Went to the hospital wih my grandad this morning for his chekup and sitting opposite was a twat in full England kit shouting "It's Coming Home", should've taken a pic to be honest.
Wandered in from the psychiatric ward?
Were you facing a mirror?
But his mate who looks like a baddie from Heat is still going strong.
The German police have issued a warning to English fans ahead of the Euros and encouraged them to smoke cannabis instead of drinking alcohol.
