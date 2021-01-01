« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #640 on: Today at 02:32:56 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:29:50 pm
;D

A selfie?  :P

I've never had an England top mate.  Only International ones I had was Brazil and Holland. ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #641 on: Today at 02:32:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:28:58 pm
Went to the hospital wih my grandad this morning for his chekup and sitting opposite was a twat in full England kit shouting "It's Coming Home", should've taken a pic to be honest.  ;D

Wandered in from the psychiatric ward?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #642 on: Today at 02:34:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:28:58 pm
Went to the hospital wih my grandad this morning for his chekup and sitting opposite was a twat in full England kit shouting "It's Coming Home", should've taken a pic to be honest.  ;D
Were you facing a mirror?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #643 on: Today at 02:36:25 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 02:32:56 pm
Wandered in from the psychiatric ward?

MAybe or just went there from last nights binge.  ;D

Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:34:24 pm
Were you facing a mirror?

Dickhead!  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #644 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:28:58 pm
Went to the hospital wih my grandad this morning for his chekup and sitting opposite was a twat in full England kit shouting "It's Coming Home", should've taken a pic to be honest.  ;D

Always did wonder what happened to Sweden_Red
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #645 on: Today at 02:49:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:13:10 pm
But his mate who looks like a baddie from Heat is still going strong.
Looks like the guy that comes out the painting in Ghostbusters 2.
AHA!

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #646 on: Today at 03:34:17 pm
Quote
The German police have issued a warning to English fans ahead of the Euros and encouraged them to smoke cannabis instead of drinking alcohol.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #647 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #648 on: Today at 03:57:45 pm
Wise words.
