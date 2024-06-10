« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 09:35:02 am
A few reports from the like of The Times are saying Trent will start in midfield.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:34:19 am
Yeah looking more and more likely that Trent will start in midfield; on paper a front six of Trent, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Saka and Kane would be an exciting prospect.. the defence and manager though😬
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:39:53 am
Koopmeiners & De Jong out
Be a chance for Gravenberch to get some mins now in the tournament
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:39:53 am
Koopmeiners & De Jong out
Be a chance for Gravenberch to get some mins now in the tournament

Big blow for the Dutch that, with them in they have a good side. TijjanI Riejnders may be one to watch now. Grav and Gini to step in.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 am
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
Big blow for the Dutch that, with them in they have a good side. TijjanI Riejnders may be one to watch now.
There's absolutely no way I'm not calling that guy 'Baby' for this tournament.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:56:55 am
🏆 Winner: Portugal

👤 Player of the Tournament: Jota

⚽️ Golden Boot: Jota

🐎 Dark Horse: Austria

📉 Biggest underachiever: France

👦 Best young player: Xavi Simons

💫 Breakout star: Frimpong


At least one person in here has footballing knowledge...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 12:08:28 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 09:35:02 am
A few reports from the like of The Times are saying Trent will start in midfield.

He will be the one criticised for Foden not playing in his best position.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 12:16:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 10, 2024, 04:46:05 pm
Predict the Euros

🏆 Winner: Portugal

👤 Player of the Tournament: Mbappe

⚽️ Golden Boot: Ronaldo

🐎 Dark Horse: Hungary

📉 Biggest underachiever: France

👦 Best young player: Bellingham

💫 Breakout star: Joselu (if a 34-year old journeyman can qualify as such)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 12:19:53 pm
quite looking forward to watching England if trent is gonna be starting
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 12:53:04 pm
Predict the Euros

🏆 Winner:  England

👤 Player of the Tournament:  Kane

⚽️ Golden Boot: Kane

🐎 Dark Horse: Croatia

📉 Biggest underachiever: France

👦 Best young player: Wirtz

💫 Breakout star: Simons
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 12:59:46 pm
🏆 Winner: Germany

👤 Player of the Tournament: Wirtz

⚽️ Golden Boot: Mbappe

🐎 Dark Horse: Turkey

📉 Biggest underachiever: Spain

👦 Best young player: Arda Guler

💫 Breakout star: TAA
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 01:26:40 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:24:23 am
There's absolutely no way I'm not calling that guy 'Baby' for this tournament.

Apparently Koeman has put him on corners. Ridiculous decision.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 02:02:47 pm
Winner:  Netherlands
👤 Player of the Tournament:  Van Dijk

⚽️ Golden Boot: Lukaku

🐎 Dark Horse: Croatia

📉 Biggest underachiever: England

👦 Best young player: Musiala

💫 Breakout star: Simons
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm
🏆 Winner: Portugal

👤 Player of the Tournament: Mbappe

⚽️ Golden Boot: Mbappe

🐎 Dark Horse: Serbia

📉 Biggest underachiever: Holland

👦 Best young player: Joao Neves

💫 Breakout star: Antonio Silva
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm
Portugal playing extra friendly game. Jota not starting but really testing his fitness ffs
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm
🏆 Winner: Germany

👤 Player of the Tournament: Musiala

⚽️ Golden Boot: Morata+Gonçalo Ramos

🐎 Dark Horse: Turkey

📉 Biggest underachiever: England

👦 Best young player: Nico Williams

💫 Breakout star: Arthur Vermeeren
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 09:25:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 10, 2024, 04:46:05 pm
Predict the Euros

🏆 Winner: England

👤 Player of the Tournament: Bellingham

⚽️ Golden Boot: Mbappe

🐎 Dark Horse: Croatia

📉 Biggest underachiever: Italy

👦 Best young player: Sesko

💫 Breakout star: Reijnders
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
🏆 Winner: Germany

👤 Player of the Tournament: Foden

⚽️ Golden Boot: Rotegui

🐎 Dark Horse: Italy

📉 Biggest underachiever: Holland

👦 Best young player: Musiala

💫 Breakout star: Joao Neves
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #578 on: Today at 03:41:28 am
🏆 Winner: France

👤 Player of the Tournament: Mbappe

⚽️ Golden Boot: Mbappe

🐎 Dark Horse: Austria

📉 Biggest underachiever: Italy

👦 Best young player: Musiala

💫 Breakout star: Lamine Yamal
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #579 on: Today at 09:42:28 am
Is Jota even fit to play?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #580 on: Today at 09:57:08 am
🏆 Winner: France

👤 Player of the Tournament: Mbappe

⚽️ Golden Boot: Mbappe

🐎 Dark Horse: Netherlands

📉 Biggest underachiever: Portugal

👦 Best young player: Bellingham

💫 Breakout star: Yamal
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #581 on: Today at 10:01:31 am
Quote from: TealC on Today at 09:42:28 am
Is Jota even fit to play?
He scored in the previous two warm ups I think, so yes
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #582 on: Today at 10:01:48 am
Quote from: TealC on Today at 09:42:28 am
Is Jota even fit to play?

He got an assist for Ronaldo last night. Dont know if he started (or if hes likely to start). Saw last night Ronaldo has over 200 caps. Guess he has been playing international football for over 20 years now but is that a record? Feels like it must be me!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #583 on: Today at 10:21:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:01:48 am
He got an assist for Ronaldo last night. Dont know if he started (or if hes likely to start). Saw last night Ronaldo has over 200 caps. Guess he has been playing international football for over 20 years now but is that a record? Feels like it must be me!

Yeah most for any male footballer ever. The record for womens is 354!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #584 on: Today at 10:27:24 am
Jota needs to start for Portugal or else they have no forwards who press.
Ronaldo,Felix & Leao would offer no defensive work at all & I could see Portugal struggling with that line up.

Portugal lack pace at the back too at CB. Silva & Inacio are not quick. Same with Dias & Pepe
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #585 on: Today at 10:34:03 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:27:24 am
Jota needs to start for Portugal or else they have no forwards who press.
Ronaldo,Felix & Leao would offer no defensive work at all & I could see Portugal struggling with that line up.

Portugal lack pace at the back too at CB. Silva & Inacio are not quick. Same with Dias & Pepe

Theyve got an incredibly deep squad for such a small nation. Think theyll just come up short though for those reasons. Too many egos and not enough work rate.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #586 on: Today at 10:37:57 am
Portugal's biggest problem is the person managing them. How this guy spectacularly failed with Belgium and then got given another opportunity at this level is mental.

Must have the best agent in the world.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #587 on: Today at 10:46:30 am

🏆 Winner: Portugal

👤 Player of the Tournament: Joao Neves

⚽️ Golden Boot: Mbappe

🐎 Dark Horse: Serbia

📉 Biggest underachiever:England

👦 Best young player: Joao Neves

💫 Breakout star: Yamal
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #588 on: Today at 10:48:58 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:37:57 am
Portugal's biggest problem is the person managing them. How this guy spectacularly failed with Belgium and then got given another opportunity at this level is mental.

Must have the best agent in the world.

Not sure youd say he spectacularly failed. Got them to first in the world rankings and to a World Cup semi final for the first time. Obviously they had a good side but cant blame them for losing to France.

Obviously 2022 was poor but at the two tournaments he did well only to lose to the eventual winners.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #589 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm
🏆 Winner: England

👤 Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappe

⚽️ Golden Boot: Harry Kane

🐎 Dark Horse: Denmark

📉 Biggest underachiever: Italy

👦 Best young player: Musiala

💫 Breakout star: Hjolund
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #590 on: Today at 01:31:52 pm
🏆 Winner: France

👤 Player of the Tournament: Mbappe

⚽️ Golden Boot:Mbappe

🐎 Dark Horse: Portugal

📉 Biggest underachiever: England

👦 Best young player: Musiala

💫 Breakout star: Gakpo
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #591 on: Today at 01:38:56 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on June  8, 2024, 06:46:16 pm
Southgate is useless. He wouldn't be able to pour piss out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel.

No, he's fucking useless, spider, there's a difference. I'd rather stick needles in my eyes than watch him waste that talent
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #592 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 10, 2024, 10:15:28 am
Don't Holland have the same problem as they always do, no real no 9?

Big opportunity for Cody. If he gets goals they're pretty solid elsewhere though De jong is a loss. But they've got Virg
