Koopmeiners & De Jong outBe a chance for Gravenberch to get some mins now in the tournament
Big blow for the Dutch that, with them in they have a good side. TijjanI Riejnders may be one to watch now.
🏆 Winner: Portugal👤 Player of the Tournament: Jota⚽️ Golden Boot: Jota🐎 Dark Horse: Austria📉 Biggest underachiever: France👦 Best young player: Xavi Simons💫 Breakout star: Frimpong
A few reports from the like of The Times are saying Trent will start in midfield.
Predict the Euros
🏆 Winner: Portugal👤 Player of the Tournament: Mbappe⚽️ Golden Boot: Ronaldo🐎 Dark Horse: Hungary📉 Biggest underachiever: France👦 Best young player: Bellingham💫 Breakout star: Joselu (if a 34-year old journeyman can qualify as such)
There's absolutely no way I'm not calling that guy 'Baby' for this tournament.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Predict the Euros
🏆 Winner: England👤 Player of the Tournament: Bellingham⚽️ Golden Boot: Mbappe🐎 Dark Horse: Croatia📉 Biggest underachiever: Italy👦 Best young player: Sesko💫 Breakout star: Reijnders
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Is Jota even fit to play?
Is Jota even fit to play?
He got an assist for Ronaldo last night. Dont know if he started (or if hes likely to start). Saw last night Ronaldo has over 200 caps. Guess he has been playing international football for over 20 years now but is that a record? Feels like it must be me!
Jota needs to start for Portugal or else they have no forwards who press.Ronaldo,Felix & Leao would offer no defensive work at all & I could see Portugal struggling with that line up.Portugal lack pace at the back too at CB. Silva & Inacio are not quick. Same with Dias & Pepe
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]