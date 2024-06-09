« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 18549 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #520 on: June 9, 2024, 09:03:54 pm »
GOAL - Slovakia 3-0 Wales
Robert Bozenik  60'
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #521 on: June 9, 2024, 09:35:14 pm »
GOAL - Slovakia 4-0 Wales
90 +1 mins
Laszlo Benes
Offline JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #522 on: June 9, 2024, 09:49:29 pm »
Really looking forward to the Euros. Usually I cant be arsed with international football and only interested in the PL. Now tho, Im so disgusted with what the PL has become and what the shit stains from Abu Dhabi are doing to the game, that it will be a welcome change to just watch some football without being constantly reminded of how much theyre cheating and the officials ensuring no one can challenge them.
Offline Giono

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #523 on: June 9, 2024, 10:58:22 pm »
France 0 - Canada 0


Canada played much better than against Netherlands, but this should worry France.
Offline Kalito

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 12:30:11 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June  9, 2024, 04:26:54 pm
RACISM. Clear as day and black people have been screaming this has been happening in the media for yearssssssss
100%.
Offline Jwils21

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 10:00:16 am »
England have a lot of new talent in the squad which is refreshing to see, feels like we've seen the same boring unlikeable team for years now. That being said I still can't find myself wanting Pickford, Walker, Kane etc to have any form of success.

Netherlands look like a decent side though and a few reds in there too.
Offline Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 am »
Quote from: Giono on June  9, 2024, 10:58:22 pm
France 0 - Canada 0


Canada played much better than against Netherlands, but this should worry France.

Quite a few players knocking on in years for France, England have more fresh talent to draw from. Example being Kante in Saudi is still in the French team but Henderson discarded. Giroud starting last night ffs.

They're both the best two squads there anyway. Then you're looking at the likes of Portugal (still relying on Pepe and Ronaldo) and Germany. Holland's squad looks promising. Not sure on Spain.

Italy though. Won the last Euros but key players from side have gone with not much coming through. Belgium's golden generation have either left or are on their last legs as well (similar with Croatia).
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 am »
Don't Holland have the same problem as they always do, no real no 9?
Offline thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:15:28 am
Don't Holland have the same problem as they always do, no real no 9?
Weghorst!  I'm only half jesting as he's a fairly effective target man.

They don't have a lot of squad depth and similar to France are still relying on a few players that are past their best and/or playing in uncompetitive leagues (e.g. Daley Blind and Gini).  They've finally moved on from Cillessen in goal but, similar to Belgium, have three internationally inexperienced and quite mediocre goalkeepers to choose from.  Brighton's Verbruggen will probably be their first choice.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 am »
Flekken from Brentford is in the squad too isnt he? Hes not great.
Offline Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:15:28 am
Don't Holland have the same problem as they always do, no real no 9?

They will go with some kind of combination of Depay, Gakpo, Simons. Not ideal, but not sure anyone has an ideal front line up in this tournament, even France are still trying to work out the best set up alongside Mbappe and Greizmann.

Brobbey, Berwijn, Malen and Weghorst the others. That's improved from the last tournament, and their midfield and defence are also better and more experienced now too. I think they are a strong contender.

Netherlands, England, France and Portugal look strongest to me. Spain always produce, but they lack a bit looking at their squad.

My predictor had Portugal to win it, but Martinez being handed this generation is mad after he fluffed Belgium's great set of players the last few years. Ronaldo should be an impact player, so starting him would fuck them in the bigger games.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 10:39:38 am »
I'm sure I remember everyone being really excited for Brobbey, looks a big lump to me
Offline BoRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 am »
Offline Bobinhood

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 01:21:05 pm »
Mighty Canada holding the French minnows to nil  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 04:46:05 pm »
Predict the Euros

🏆 Winner:

👤 Player of the Tournament:

⚽️ Golden Boot:

🐎 Dark Horse:

📉 Biggest underachiever:

👦 Best young player:

💫 Breakout star:
Offline thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 04:47:05 pm »
Can you define the difference between Best young player and Breakout star?  ;D

Whatever definition the answer is Clarence Mainoo anyway.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 04:48:39 pm »
A "Breakout Star" is any player who played great that you may not have expected to.  :D
Offline sinnermichael

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm »
Sounds like Southgate has finally grown some balls and is going to start Trent in midfield.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 05:55:41 pm »
Predict the Euros

🏆 Winner: Belgium

👤 Player of the Tournament: Kevin De Bruyne

⚽️ Golden Boot: Diogo Jota

🐎 Dark Horse: Denmark

📉 Biggest underachiever: Italy

👦 Best young player: Lamine Yamal

💫 Breakout star: Johan Bakayoko
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 06:08:14 pm »
Mikey, is this 2016 still mate?
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:08:14 pm
Mikey, is this 2016 still mate?

Think itll be between France, Spain, Portugal, England and Belgium, as qualification group winners (a must for all champions).

Portugal, England and France just seem a bit off at the moment, their results in the warm-ups are a bit of a red flag for me since no winning side has failed to win against anyone outside the top 10 in the build up to the Euros.

Spains side are more inexperienced than any previous winners too.

Belgium are therefore who I end up with by default. Not sure on their manager but not many of them are any good at this level. Fancy the pressure to be a bit off them compared to previous tournaments and along with a new crop of players coming through I can see De Bruyne finding a bit of form to take them all the way.

Not confident on anyone though to be fair. Think its quite a poor Euros.
Offline theredguy03

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 06:52:32 pm »
My (not so amazing) Euro picks
 
🏆 Winner: Spain

👤 Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappe

⚽️ Golden Boot: Harry Kane

🐎 Dark Horse: Netherlands

📉 Biggest underachiever: Belgium

👦 Best young player: Cole Palmer

💫 Breakout star: Jamal Musiala
Offline Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 06:59:45 pm »
Quote from: theredguy03 on Yesterday at 06:52:32 pm
👦 Best young player: Kobbie Mainoo

Ban him.
Offline theredguy03

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:59:45 pm
Ban him.
Thought of somebody else immediately after I typed him Mainoo  :odd
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 08:53:18 pm »
Van Dijk on the scoresheet for Holland.
Offline Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:53:18 pm
Van Dijk on the scoresheet for Holland.

Swatting aside Iceland who beat England the other day
Offline Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 09:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
https://x.com/england/status/1800262711634231373?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg

Dress like your performances.

Whos that on the front row next to Bowen?

Pickford has never looked more like Jim Carver from The Bill.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:46:53 pm
Whos that on the front row next to Bowen?

Pickford has never looked more like Jim Carver from The Bill.

Conor Gallagher.

Found it very hard to recognise most of them. Its weird seeing footballers not in a kit.
Offline Irishred1

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
Luke shaw will pull his hammer getting up after the picture.
Online afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 11:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm
Luke shaw will pull his hammer getting up after the picture.

Euphemism?
Offline Kalito

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #551 on: Today at 12:23:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:46:53 pm
Whos that on the front row next to Bowen?

Pickford has never looked more like Jim Carver from The Bill.
Chelsea geezer, Conor Gallagher ...
Online btroom

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #552 on: Today at 12:44:14 am »
Quote from: JRed on June  9, 2024, 09:49:29 pm
Really looking forward to the Euros. Usually I cant be arsed with international football and only interested in the PL. Now tho, Im so disgusted with what the PL has become and what the shit stains from Abu Dhabi are doing to the game, that it will be a welcome change to just watch some football without being constantly reminded of how much theyre cheating and the officials ensuring no one can challenge them.

Same looking forward to some copa as well. would be nice watching football without sportswashing cheating scum
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #553 on: Today at 01:05:05 am »
I'm pumped too. Was thinking back to Euro 2008 and how much fun that was watching it in pubs with the sun shining. Okay, it was more fun without England, but the hosts aren't evil this time and there's just something about the big international tournaments that's really fun. Especially if you live in a multicultural city.
