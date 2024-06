Mikey, is this 2016 still mate?



Think itíll be between France, Spain, Portugal, England and Belgium, as qualification group winners (a must for all champions).Portugal, England and France just seem a bit off at the moment, their results in the warm-ups are a bit of a red flag for me since no winning side has failed to win against anyone outside the top 10 in the build up to the Euros.Spainís side are more inexperienced than any previous winners too.Belgium are therefore who I end up with by default. Not sure on their manager but not many of them are any good at this level. Fancy the pressure to be a bit off them compared to previous tournaments and along with a new crop of players coming through I can see De Bruyne finding a bit of form to take them all the way.Not confident on anyone though to be fair. Think itís quite a poor Euros.