Taking Toney and Watkins is overkill when Bowen, Gordon, Eze and Palmer are all going, in addition to Foden, Saka and Kane. Toney should have been swapped out for more help in defence and midfield. Tomori for instance should probably be in that squad



Shaw is going to be the classic unfit/injured player who shouldn't have gone, and will either not play or break down before the end of the tournament. Playing Gomez as a makeshift LB makes a lot more sense than a declining Trippier



England's tactics under Southgate have protected Pickford to the hilt. But when Iceland can carve through the defence and midfield, a better side should get more joy. He'll never go all out attack so I guess Southgate is going to rely on dives and set-pieces.