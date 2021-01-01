« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:38:30 pm
Plenty of Everton fans there tonight by the sound of things
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 09:38:31 pm
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 pm
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Offline DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:39:46 pm
Important 3 points for the boys in blue! 🇮🇸😆
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Seriously what does Mainoo do except pass a ball tidy? he gets bypassed so many times so easily
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm
Waistcoat for United!
Offline Circa1892

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:40:49 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:25:42 pm
Fucking Mainoo. Just leave the play make to Trent and do your fucking job.

I feel like its never been so obvious that a hyped player will amount to nothing
Offline smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm
A team of weak players but an organised plan beats a team of so called world class players with no plan.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm
Dion Dublin thought Palmer was outstanding  ;D

Last time I saw Palmer have such a shit game in an England shirt, Graham Taylor was telling him to hit it long to Ferdinand.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm
Dion Dublin thought Palmer was outstanding  ;D

Last time I saw Palmer have such a shit game in an England shirt, Graham Taylor was telling him to hit it long to Ferdinand.
Do I not like that
Offline Son of Spion

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
 :lmao ;D :lmao
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:48:46 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Seriously what does Mainoo do except pass a ball tidy? he gets bypassed so many times so easily
He also can't run back for shit. it's why Utd concedes a lot and why England won't keep many clean sheets.
Offline thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 09:50:38 pm
Gordon comes across as a sound lad (ignoring that he used to play for Everton and somehow dropped even lower by moving to Newcastle)
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:36:41 pm
Been guilty of crossing too much though.

Fuck all movement. No one else offering anything approaching creativity. It does become the default but still out in a couple of dangerous ones. That low one at the end had three England players just stood watching it roll across goal.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:54:20 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm
Dion Dublin thought Palmer was outstanding  ;D

Last time I saw Palmer have such a shit game in an England shirt, Graham Taylor was telling him to hit it long to Ferdinand.

Cole! Can we not knock it?!
Online dirkster

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Another cracking game for England from Declan Rice. Fully justifying the hype and hubris following his move to Arsenal, not to mention the transfer fee.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Another cracking game for England from Declan Rice. Fully justifying the hype and hubris following his move to Arsenal, not to mention the transfer fee.
Was he playing?
Offline Paul_h

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
Gakpo takes over from Lallana....

on Nivea duty
Online dirkster

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
Was he playing?
Chasing shadows me thinks. But don't worry he'll look a hell of a lot better when the equally hyped Bellingham is with him in the midfield hub.
Offline Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
Gakpo takes over from Lallana....

on Nivea duty

He's quite the natural in front of the camera isn't he?
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
Chasing shadows me thinks. But don't worry he'll look a hell of a lot better when the equally hyped Bellingham is with him in the midfield hub.
I honestly had to go and check the line up to see if hed played.
Offline Paul_h

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm
He's quite the natural in front of the camera isn't he?

a smooth operator
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Another cracking game for England from Declan Rice. Fully justifying the hype and hubris following his move to Arsenal, not to mention the transfer fee.

Rice and Mainoo mainly guilty for the lack of imagination in midfield. Mainoo was a waste of space while Rice was having too much of the ball while doing fuck all with it. Should be made to sit and watch how Mac does it.
Offline smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
I see the media are bigging England up again having just lost to Iceland 😂
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
Gakpo takes over from Lallana....

on Nivea duty
Was Virgil on the ads I saw
Online dirkster

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
Rice and Mainoo mainly guilty for the lack of imagination in midfield. Mainoo was a waste of space while Rice was having too much of the ball while doing fuck all with it. Should be made to sit and watch how Mac does it.
He's not good enough to do what Mac does.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
What a fuckin shower of shyte.   Southgate for the Mancs now, you know its the right move Jim.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #468 on: Today at 01:35:01 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Seriously what does Mainoo do except pass a ball tidy? he gets bypassed so many times so easily
But United fans told me he is one of the best midfielders on that team, surely they weren't overhyping him?

He might come good obviously, still too young and will learn a lot, but the hype from United has been embarrassing and won't help him.
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #469 on: Today at 07:27:10 am
Ridiculous England's defensive options aren't looking great, and a few with injury problems, when Southgate has left Tomori, Branthwaite and Ben White out the squad.
