Fucking Mainoo. Just leave the play make to Trent and do your fucking job.
Dion Dublin thought Palmer was outstanding Last time I saw Palmer have such a shit game in an England shirt, Graham Taylor was telling him to hit it long to Ferdinand.
Seriously what does Mainoo do except pass a ball tidy? he gets bypassed so many times so easily
Been guilty of crossing too much though.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Another cracking game for England from Declan Rice. Fully justifying the hype and hubris following his move to Arsenal, not to mention the transfer fee.
Was he playing?
Gakpo takes over from Lallana....on Nivea duty
Chasing shadows me thinks. But don't worry he'll look a hell of a lot better when the equally hyped Bellingham is with him in the midfield hub.
He's quite the natural in front of the camera isn't he?
Rice and Mainoo mainly guilty for the lack of imagination in midfield. Mainoo was a waste of space while Rice was having too much of the ball while doing fuck all with it. Should be made to sit and watch how Mac does it.
