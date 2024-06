A shame for Jones. He's a better player than Gallagher as well as Mainoo and Wharton (for now at least). It's madness that the latter 2 have had about three good games each for their club and already have more caps than Jones and Elliott



He'd have been a shoe-in if he kept up his form from the first half of the season, but that injury he picked up against Brentford properly fucked up his momentum.