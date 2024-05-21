« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Coolie High

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 21, 2024, 06:48:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 21, 2024, 06:38:49 pm
Its not terrible for talent. Stones, Quansah, Colwill are all good, albeit lack of experience for two of them.

Braithwaite is a good cb too.
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 21, 2024, 06:51:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 21, 2024, 06:38:49 pm
Its not terrible for talent. Stones, Quansah, Colwill are all good, albeit lack of experience for two of them.

Only France have a better talent pool at CB.

Even then Quansah was keeping Konate on the bench and probably won't even make the squad. Upemecano as well is the French Maguire.

Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 02:43:38 pm
Kopenhagen

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 03:03:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 21, 2024, 06:38:49 pm
Its not terrible for talent. Stones, Quansah, Colwill are all good, albeit lack of experience for two of them.

Colwill isn't listed. 
oojason

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 03:04:02 pm
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 03:09:59 pm
German squad annnounced.

Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 03:22:53 pm
Didnt even know Undav was German. He hasnt done a great deal at Brighton has he?
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 03:40:06 pm
Braodcasting lineups announced.

https://x.com/TeleFootball/status/1793258818207436844

Quote
𝐁𝐁𝐂: Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart, Thomas Frank, Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, Cesc Fabregas, Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand

𝐈𝐓𝐕: Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko, Ange Postecoglou
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 03:45:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 22, 2024, 03:22:53 pm
Didnt even know Undav was German. He hasnt done a great deal at Brighton has he?

He's been really good everywhere else though! Don't think he ever got a fair crack at Brighton either for one reason or another.
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 04:06:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2024, 03:40:06 pm
Braodcasting lineups announced.

https://x.com/TeleFootball/status/1793258818207436844


Im not one for shitting on pundits (but niche for my tastes) but neither of those look particularly inspiring. BBC in particular looks awful with the exception of Fabtegas who I think is quite insightful and Thomas Frank who I think is a decent bloke and comes across as a bit of an enthusiatic football nerd.

ITV will be a bit of a mates club.
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 22, 2024, 05:00:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 22, 2024, 04:06:41 pm
Im not one for shitting on pundits (butt niche for my tastes?)
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 24, 2024, 12:20:34 pm
No Locatelli or Immobile in Italy's provisional squad

Quote
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino).

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).
Kopenhagen

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 24, 2024, 01:01:03 pm
thaddeus

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 24, 2024, 02:15:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2024, 03:40:06 pm
Braodcasting lineups announced.

https://x.com/TeleFootball/status/1793258818207436844
Frank and Ange should be interesting.  As most of the others named are people I would turn the TV off for though then it's a bit of a moot point.
Keita Success

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 24, 2024, 05:14:29 pm
Not an England fan, not anti England either. Relatively apathetic.

But I've been thinking about the XI if England got to the latter stages against a team who'll control the ball better & push up - France, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Belgium... and I'm convinced England would get a better result if they dropped one of Foden or Saka for Gordon.

Kane's going to be dropping deep - he's undroppable - but so will Foden and Saka. None of their games are really based around running in behind. But on the counter, they'd be set up so well if Kane was dropping deep and Gordon was running in behind. Little cheating rat-faced fuck, like. But a handy player.
Brain Potter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
May 24, 2024, 05:38:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 22, 2024, 04:06:41 pm
Im not one for shitting on pundits (but niche for my tastes) but neither of those look particularly inspiring. BBC in particular looks awful with the exception of Fabtegas who I think is quite insightful and Thomas Frank who I think is a decent bloke and comes across as a bit of an enthusiatic football nerd.

ITV will be a bit of a mates club.

I hate all football punditry... in common with many I just tune in for kick off, go and do the dishes at half time, and switch off at the end. I despise them all.
Sarge

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 04:52:48 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on May 21, 2024, 04:21:14 pm
I know Jota is amongst them and he's our snide but that Portugal team is really dislikeable.

But a stacked squad in fairness. Very very very strong throughout.
Jean Girard

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 08:06:28 pm
Me and my wee lad bought our (my) official sticker book today. WTF is going on with the round of 16? There's so many teams and it's all ridiculously complicated.  I know, money is the answer, but bloody hell. So many stickers to fill the book.
gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 08:18:25 pm
Arent they missing licenses for a load of players in it too? Got some right random players in the England squad, like Luke Thomas.
