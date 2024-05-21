Not an England fan, not anti England either. Relatively apathetic.



But I've been thinking about the XI if England got to the latter stages against a team who'll control the ball better & push up - France, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Belgium... and I'm convinced England would get a better result if they dropped one of Foden or Saka for Gordon.



Kane's going to be dropping deep - he's undroppable - but so will Foden and Saka. None of their games are really based around running in behind. But on the counter, they'd be set up so well if Kane was dropping deep and Gordon was running in behind. Little cheating rat-faced fuck, like. But a handy player.