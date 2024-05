Hearing Southgate talking about Shaw makes the absence of another left back a bit baffling. Shaw hasn't played since January and has only played 15 matches all season. It's not like he's exactly a natural athlete either so presumably he's going to take some time to get back up to match speed.



Tyrick Mitchell at Palace seemed like a shoe-in, particularly as four of his teammates have made the initial squad. The likelihood is England will be going into the tournament with Trippier at left-back and Gomez as back up. Not very inspiring.



I can't say I'm sad that the gobshite Chilwell has been left out.