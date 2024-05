This whole thing is a bit amateurish. We have to wait for 2pm for Southgate's press conference but about 95% of the squad is already confirmed.



As well as the nailed on members of the squad we've already been told about the inclusion of Quansah, Jones, Trafford, Branthwaite, the Palace quartet, Bowen, Toney and Colwill. We already know that Rashford and Hendo have been left out.



I don't really see that there's much left for Southgate to tell us at 2pm.