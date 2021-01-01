oldfordie

Fordie was always in command today and never really looked in much danger of relinquishing his lead, but still could have been pipped at the post on the penultimate race by BoRed. However, Fordies selection was placed and his lead held strong. As for Bo..Same old, Same old.Kopite94 is a case of... Oh what could have been! Neglecting to make a NAP selection today is probably the reason he didn't win this. A NAP on any of his 4 winners today would have seen him beat Fordie on a 'most festival winners' tiebreaker. He was also today's top scorer with 85.Anyway, Fordie wins his 2nd Cheltenham title in 3 years. He's a tipping force. Congrats manThis year's Fail Trophy undisputably goes to good old Kesey. Not sure how he managed to post 27 selections and still score so low. It's quite phenomenal, to be honest.The trophy presentation will follow in a few days. See you for the Aintree Comp and cheers for playing