Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Forgot to say - well done oldfordie! :)

But I need to know ... what did you edit? ;D

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:31:01 am
EDITED. Couple of horses drifting like a barge pole due to the over night rain, need real mudlarks today
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yep, Kopite94 would have won it if he had napped one of his 4 winners today. Ouch
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
I don't think I've ever backed so many 2nd places 🙄
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:09:43 pm
I don't think I've ever backed so many 2nd places 🙄

Think you've been posting in the wrong thread for 4 days mate

Then again Ive just seen your custom title, so i get it now :)

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Congratulations to the 2024 RAWK Cheltenham Champion Tipster - oldfordie :champ

Fordie was always in command today and never really looked in much danger of relinquishing his lead, but still could have been pipped at the post on the penultimate race by BoRed. However, Fordies selection was placed and his lead held strong.  As for Bo..Same old, Same old.

Kopite94 is a case of... Oh what could have been!  Neglecting to make a NAP selection today is probably the reason he didn't win this. A NAP on any of his 4 winners today would have seen him beat Fordie on a 'most festival winners' tiebreaker.  He was also today's top scorer with 85.

Anyway, Fordie wins his 2nd Cheltenham title in 3 years.  He's a tipping force.  Congrats man

This year's Fail Trophy undisputably goes to good old Kesey.  Not sure how he managed to post 27 selections and still score so low. It's quite phenomenal, to be honest.

The trophy presentation will follow in a few days.   See you for the Aintree Comp and cheers for playing  :wave



Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:27:18 pm
Forgot to say - well done oldfordie! :)

But I need to know ... what did you edit? ;D
Thanks BoRed. I edited first 2 races as it was pissing down all night and the both drifted badly. always a really bad sign.
Changed Nurburgring to Storm in first race.
2nd race King of Kingsfield to L'Eau Du Sud
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:26:24 pm
Congratulations to the 2024 RAWK Cheltenham Champion Tipster - oldfordie :champ

Fordie was always in command today and never really looked in much danger of relinquishing his lead, but still could have been pipped at the post on the penultimate race by BoRed. However, Fordies selection was placed and his lead held strong.  As for Bo..Same old, Same old.

Kopite94 is a case of... Oh what could have been!  Neglecting to make a NAP selection today is probably the reason he didn't win this. A NAP on any of his 4 winners today would have seen him beat Fordie on a 'most festival winners' tiebreaker.  He was also today's top scorer with 85.

Anyway, Fordie wins his 2nd Cheltenham title in 3 years.  He's a tipping force.  Congrats man

This year's Fail Trophy undisputably goes to good old Kesey.  Not sure how he managed to post 27 selections and still score so low. It's quite phenomenal, to be honest.

The trophy presentation will follow in a few days.   See you for the Aintree Comp and cheers for playing  :wave




:) Thanks for running the comp again Pete. always adds a bit more to the big meetings win or loose. will leave the lifting of the trophy till the offical presentation.  :D
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:28:53 pm

2nd race King of Kingsfield to L'Eau Du Sud

Oooompf. And there it is.  The difference between winning and losing that was.

But what a change. 
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
well done oldfordie, great stuff Champ, hard luck BoRed great stuff too

kopite94, LIP, Gerry, Redstar all top efforts, RedIrishman up there no doubt he'll back to get his name on trophy again :)

Thanks Pete, always the best week of the year as well as the most expensive ;D
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Thanks for running Pete!!! :)
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Pulled out last day to finish ahead of Pete :champ
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Congrats Fordie!!

Thanks for running as always Pete - see you for Aintree.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
I'll see youse all in a few weeks so watch out .  ;D

Thanks for the grin Pete and thanks for running.   :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 06:48:52 pm
Pulled out last day to finish ahead of Pete :champ

Your bar isn't very high Bry mate :lmao
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Cheers Pete. Thanks for running again!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Cheers Pete. Well done Oldfordie great effort
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:26:24 pm
As for Bo..Same old, Same old.

One of these days years decades ...

I'll get you, I'll get all of you, if it's the last thing I ever do. ;D
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Congrats, Oldfordie!

Thanks for running this again, Pete. Looking forward to Aintree.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Congrats Oldforfdie.

Thanks again for running Pete.
