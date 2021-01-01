Please
Author
Topic: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition (Read 3288 times)
oldfordie
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,310
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #280 on:
Today
at 02:31:01 am »
My nags for Friday
1.30pm Nurburgring
2.10pm King of Kingsfield.
2.50pm Redin Tommy Wrong.
3.30pm Galopen Des Champs NAP
4.10pm It's on the line
4.50pm Dinoblue
5.30pm Waterford Whispers
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
Emily Maitlis
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,736
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #281 on:
Today
at 03:09:17 am »
1.30 Salver.
2.10 L'eau Du Sud. Nap.
2.50 Readin Tommy Wrong.
3.30 Galopin Des Champs.
4.10 Sine Nomine.
4.50 Dinoblue.
5.30 Waterford Whispers.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Red Cez
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,200
Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #282 on:
Today
at 05:12:46 am »
1.30 Nurburgring
2.10 So Scottish
2.50 Captain Teague
3.30 Galopen Des Champs (nap)
4.10 Ferns Lock
4.50 Allegorie De Vassy
5.30 Waterford Whispers
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.
Oscar Wilde
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,519
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #283 on:
Today
at 06:28:08 am »
1.30 Storm Heart
2.10 King of Kingsfield
2.50 Readin Tommy Wong
3.30 Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
4.10 Its on The Line
4.50 Dinoblue
5.30 Waterford Whispers
Logged
