« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition  (Read 3288 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:31:01 am »
My nags for Friday

1.30pm  Nurburgring
2.10pm  King of Kingsfield.
2.50pm  Redin Tommy Wrong.
3.30pm Galopen Des Champs NAP
4.10pm  It's on the line
4.50pm  Dinoblue
5.30pm  Waterford  Whispers
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:09:17 am »
1.30 Salver.

2.10 L'eau Du Sud. Nap.

2.50 Readin Tommy Wrong.

3.30 Galopin Des Champs.

4.10 Sine Nomine.

4.50 Dinoblue.

5.30 Waterford Whispers.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline Red Cez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #282 on: Today at 05:12:46 am »
1.30  Nurburgring
2.10  So Scottish
2.50 Captain Teague
3.30 Galopen Des Champs (nap)
4.10  Ferns Lock
4.50  Allegorie De Vassy
5.30  Waterford  Whispers
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:28:08 am »
1.30 Storm Heart
2.10 King of Kingsfield
2.50 Readin Tommy Wong
3.30 Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
4.10 Its on The Line
4.50 Dinoblue
5.30 Waterford Whispers
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 