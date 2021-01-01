« previous next »
Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition

chromed

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm
1.30 Grey Dawning
2.10 Kyntara
2.50 Stage Star
3.30 Sire Du Berlais
4.10 Crebilly
4.50 Brighterdaysahead (NAP)
5.30 Where It All Began
mickitez

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm
Day 3

1.30 Ginny's Destiny
2.10 Cuthbert Dibble
2.50 Envoi Allen
3.30 Paisley Park
4.10 Riaan
4.50 Golden Ace
5.30 Dom of Mary (NAP)
SKITTLE

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 12:21:52 am
1.30  Grey Dawning. Nap.

2.10  Goath Chuil.

2.50  Envoi Allen.

3.30  Sir Garhard.

4.10  Theatre Man.

4,50  Jade De Grugy.

5.30  Where It All Began.
Red Cez

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 04:42:53 am
1.30 Ginny's Destiny
2.10 Icare Allen
2.50 Fugitif
3.30 Paisley Park
4.10 Il Ridoto
4.50 Brighterdaysahead (nap)
5.30 Inothewayurthinkin
