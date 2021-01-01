Please
Topic: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
chromed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,226
Justice for the 97
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #200 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:23 pm »
1.30 Grey Dawning
2.10 Kyntara
2.50 Stage Star
3.30 Sire Du Berlais
4.10 Crebilly
4.50 Brighterdaysahead (NAP)
5.30 Where It All Began
YNWA
-
JFT97
mickitez
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,263
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #201 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:15 pm »
Day 3
1.30 Ginny's Destiny
2.10 Cuthbert Dibble
2.50 Envoi Allen
3.30 Paisley Park
4.10 Riaan
4.50 Golden Ace
5.30 Dom of Mary (NAP)
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,735
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 12:21:52 am »
1.30 Grey Dawning. Nap.
2.10 Goath Chuil.
2.50 Envoi Allen.
3.30 Sir Garhard.
4.10 Theatre Man.
4,50 Jade De Grugy.
5.30 Where It All Began.
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Red Cez
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,199
Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #203 on:
Today
at 04:42:53 am »
1.30 Ginny's Destiny
2.10 Icare Allen
2.50 Fugitif
3.30 Paisley Park
4.10 Il Ridoto
4.50 Brighterdaysahead (nap)
5.30 Inothewayurthinkin
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.
Oscar Wilde
