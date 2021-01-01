« previous next »
Author Topic: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition  (Read 2336 times)

Offline Beneath

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:24:33 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn
2.10 Stay Away Fay
2.50 Langer Dan
3.30 El Fabiolo  (Nap)
4.10
4.50 Path D'oroux
5.30 Jasmin De Vaux
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Offline Red Viper

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:30:45 pm »
1:30 - Ballyburn (NAP)
2:10 - Fact To File
2:50 - Langer Dan
3:30 - El Fabiolo
4:50 - Saint Roi
5:30 - The Yellow Clay
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2.10 Fact to File
2.50 Sa Majeste
3:30 El Fabiolo
4.50 Libberty Hunter
5.30 Romeo Coolio
Online FlashGordon

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2.10 Fact To File
2.50 Shanbally Kid
3.30 El Fabiolo
4.50 Libberty Hunter
5.30 Sixmilebridge
Online Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Day 2

1.30 Ballyburn
2.10 fact to file
2.50 Sa majeste
3.30 El Fabiolo
4.10 coko beach
4.50 libberty hunter
5.30 sixmikebridge (NAP)
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:14:07 pm »
1:30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2:10 Fact to File
2:50 Ballyadam
3:30 El Fabiolo
4:50 Madara
5:30 The Yellow Clay
Offline CraigR2323

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:17:44 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2.10 Fact To File
2.50 Langer Dan
3.30 El Fabiolo
4.50 Harpers Brook
5.30 Jasmin De Vaux
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:32:46 pm »
Ballyburn
Stay Away Fay
Sa Majeste
El Fabiolo NAP
Libberty Hunter
Jalon D'oudairies
Offline goalrushatgoodison

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:01:53 pm »
Missed the first!!

Montys star
Longer Dan
El Fabiola nap
Madras
Jalon Dodaries
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:03:37 pm »
Kesey is defo playing for the RAWK Fail trophy this year. :)

13:30 Cheltenham

Ballyburn (IRE) 1/2 f....................................15
Jimmy Du Seuil (FR) 66/1.............10 + 10 = 20
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:04:51 pm »
GRAG's late entry ensures we have all 49 players in from yesterday. Well played lads (and Mag's)
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:41:23 pm »
14:10 Cheltenham

Fact To File (FR) 8/13 f..................15
Monty's Star (IRE) 13/2................10
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:30:18 pm »
Quite a number of you had Langer Dan there.  Fair play.

 Ie: 6-1 to 16/1 5 points.  16/1 to 33/1

14:50 Cheltenham

Langer Dan (IRE) 13/2..................15
Ballyadam (IRE) 13/2...................10
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 12/1.............7
Lucky Place (FR) 25/1..............4+5 = 9


Think I might lower the 5-point win bonus from 8/1 to 6/1 for the next competition (Aintree).

ie;
Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 6/1 and over = 5 bonus points
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Langer Dan is the biggest plot job horse you can come across and the handicapper keeps playing his part.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:30:18 pm
Quite a number of you had Langer Dan there.  Fair play.

 Ie: 6-1 to 16/1 5 points.  16/1 to 33/1

14:50 Cheltenham

Langer Dan (IRE) 13/2..................15
Ballyadam (IRE) 13/2...................10
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 12/1.............7
Lucky Place (FR) 25/1..............4+5 = 9


Think I might lower the 5-point win bonus from 8/1 to 6/1 for the next competition (Aintree).

ie;
Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 6/1 and over = 5 bonus points
How about any NAP on an odds on shot doesnt get a bonus as well?
Offline bryanod

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
Haha had langer dan written down today and changed mind, always ends badly.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:41:48 pm
How about any NAP on an odds on shot doesnt get a bonus as well?

Nah.  If you have what you personally deem to be a banker, then regardless of price, you go for it.
Online smicer07

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:03:26 pm »
El failo
Online y2w902

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:04:10 pm »
Haha I knew something would happen, how much has that saved them?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm »
And therein lies the proof of why having an odds-on favorite as your NAP, doesn't guarantee you a bonus

I speak from experience :no

15:30 Cheltenham

Captain Guinness (IRE) 17/2...............15+5 = 20
Gentleman De Mee (FR) 16/1.............10+5 = 15
Online y2w902

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:07:00 pm
And therein lies the proof of why having an odds-on favorite as your NAP, doesn't guarantee you a bonus

I speak from experience :no

Douvan oh and the infamous Annie Power fall.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:09:01 pm »
BoRed! Give that man a Ceeeeeeeeeeeeee....gar

16:50 Cheltenham

Unexpected Party (FR) 12/1.....................15+5 = 20
Libberty Hunter 6/1...........................................10
Path D'oroux (FR) 10/1....................................7
Sa Fureur (IRE) 4/1 f...................................4
Offline BoRed

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #182 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Well that was unexpected. :)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #183 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm »
Looks like I'm going to have to get the kid to work her magic again  :D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #184 on: Today at 05:48:01 pm »
17:30 Cheltenham

Jasmin De Vaux (FR) 9/2.....................15
Romeo Coolio 18/1.................10+5 = 15
Jalon D'oudairies (FR) 3/1 f.................7
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #185 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm »
Early indications tell me that last year's 'fail trophy' winner Craig2323 is today's top scorer with 4/6 winners.

Not the best day for LiP so I expect it to be tight at the top after 2 days

Full scores up later folks :)
Offline ACLE

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:03:03 pm »
Day 3.
1:30  Grey Dawning
2:10  Le Milos
2:50  Protektorat
3:30  Noble Yeats (NAP)
4:10  Riaan
4:50  Golden Ace
5:30  Annual Invictus
Offline CraigR2323

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:52:38 pm
Early indications tell me that last year's 'fail trophy' winner Craig2323 is today's top scorer with 4/6 winners.

Not the best day for LiP so I expect it to be tight at the top after 2 days

Full scores up later folks :)

And the 5p Lucky 63 EW returned 20.95 euro  ;)
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #188 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm »
Yep, Today's top scorer was Craig with 75.  4/6 winners. Well played sir.

With that, we have a new overall leader.  Red Star leads the way but is just 6 points from his nearest rival.  As I suspected. It's close at the top

See youse tomorrow

Online oldfordie

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #189 on: Today at 06:37:20 pm »
My Nags for Thursday.

1.30pm Grey Dawning
2.10pm  Gaoth Chuil   
2.50pm  Envoi Allen 
3.30pm  Teahupoo NAP
4.10pm  Shake em up Harry.   
4.50pm Brighterdaysahead
5.30pm  Where it all Began
Offline Xabisfeet

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #190 on: Today at 06:50:46 pm »
Thursday:

1.30: Ginny's Destiny
2.10: Springwell Bay
2.50: Banbridge
3.30: Flooring Porter (NAP)
4.10: Theatre Man
4.50: Dysart Enos
5.30: Bowtogreatness
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #191 on: Today at 06:56:09 pm »
Luke17. Sorry, didnt see your edit today. I owe you 15 points for Romeo Coolio

cheers
Offline Luke 17

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #192 on: Today at 07:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:56:09 pm
Luke17. Sorry, didnt see your edit today. I owe you 15 points for Romeo Coolio

cheers

all good. My original pick had a big drift overnight which spooked me a little so I changed my mind and yeah the extra 15 points is nice :)
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:17:48 pm »
1.30 Iroko
2.10 Cleatus Poolaw
2.50 Banbridge
3.30 Sire Du Berlais (NAP)
4.10 Theatre Man
4.50 Brighterdaysahead
5.30 Inonthewayurthinkin
Offline Luke 17

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #194 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm »
1.30 Ginny's Destiny
2.10 Kyntara
2.50 Fugitif
3.30 Crambo
4.10 Crebilly
4.50 Brighterdaysahead (NAP)
5.30 City Chief
Online aedge659

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #195 on: Today at 07:50:28 pm »
1.30 Grey Dawning
2.10 Gaith Chuil
2.50 Stage Star
3.30 Teahupoo (NAP)
4.10 Theatre Man
4.50 Jade De Grugy
5.30 Inonthewayurthinkin
Offline stevied

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm »
Day 3
1.30 Grey Dawning
2.10 Cuthbert Dibble
2.50 Stage Star
3.30 Teahupoo
4.10 Theatre Man
4.50 Brighterdaysahead Nap
5.30 Inothewayurthinkin
Online Kopite94

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #197 on: Today at 09:06:25 pm »
Day 3

13.30 Grey Dawning
14.10 Gaoth Chuil
14.50 Banbridge
15.30 Teahupoo (NAP)
16.10 Crebilly
16.50 Jade De Grugy
17.30 Angels Dawn
