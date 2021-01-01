« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition  (Read 2139 times)

Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • Believe
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:24:33 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn
2.10 Stay Away Fay
2.50 Langer Dan
3.30 El Fabiolo  (Nap)
4.10
4.50 Path D'oroux
5.30 Jasmin De Vaux
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:30:45 pm »
1:30 - Ballyburn (NAP)
2:10 - Fact To File
2:50 - Langer Dan
3:30 - El Fabiolo
4:50 - Saint Roi
5:30 - The Yellow Clay
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2.10 Fact to File
2.50 Sa Majeste
3:30 El Fabiolo
4.50 Libberty Hunter
5.30 Romeo Coolio
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2.10 Fact To File
2.50 Shanbally Kid
3.30 El Fabiolo
4.50 Libberty Hunter
5.30 Sixmilebridge
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Day 2

1.30 Ballyburn
2.10 fact to file
2.50 Sa majeste
3.30 El Fabiolo
4.10 coko beach
4.50 libberty hunter
5.30 sixmikebridge (NAP)
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,444
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:14:07 pm »
1:30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2:10 Fact to File
2:50 Ballyadam
3:30 El Fabiolo
4:50 Madara
5:30 The Yellow Clay
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:17:44 pm »
1.30 Ballyburn (NAP)
2.10 Fact To File
2.50 Langer Dan
3.30 El Fabiolo
4.50 Harpers Brook
5.30 Jasmin De Vaux
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,497
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:32:46 pm »
Ballyburn
Stay Away Fay
Sa Majeste
El Fabiolo NAP
Libberty Hunter
Jalon D'oudairies
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:01:53 pm »
Missed the first!!

Montys star
Longer Dan
El Fabiola nap
Madras
Jalon Dodaries
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:03:37 pm »
Kesey is defo playing for the RAWK Fail trophy this year. :)

13:30 Cheltenham

Ballyburn (IRE) 1/2 f....................................15
Jimmy Du Seuil (FR) 66/1.............10 + 10 = 20
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:04:51 pm »
GRAG's late entry ensures we have all 49 players in from yesterday. Well played lads (and Mag's)
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:41:23 pm »
14:10 Cheltenham

Fact To File (FR) 8/13 f..................15
Monty's Star (IRE) 13/2................10
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:30:18 pm »
Quite a number of you had Langer Dan there.  Fair play.

 Ie: 6-1 to 16/1 5 points.  16/1 to 33/1

14:50 Cheltenham

Langer Dan (IRE) 13/2..................15
Ballyadam (IRE) 13/2...................10
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 12/1.............7
Lucky Place (FR) 25/1..............4+5 = 9


Think I might lower the 5-point win bonus from 8/1 to 6/1 for the next competition (Aintree).

ie;
Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 6/1 and over = 5 bonus points
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Langer Dan is the biggest plot job horse you can come across and the handicapper keeps playing his part.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,562
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:30:18 pm
Quite a number of you had Langer Dan there.  Fair play.

 Ie: 6-1 to 16/1 5 points.  16/1 to 33/1

14:50 Cheltenham

Langer Dan (IRE) 13/2..................15
Ballyadam (IRE) 13/2...................10
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 12/1.............7
Lucky Place (FR) 25/1..............4+5 = 9


Think I might lower the 5-point win bonus from 8/1 to 6/1 for the next competition (Aintree).

ie;
Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 6/1 and over = 5 bonus points
How about any NAP on an odds on shot doesnt get a bonus as well?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,090
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
Haha had langer dan written down today and changed mind, always ends badly.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:41:48 pm
How about any NAP on an odds on shot doesnt get a bonus as well?

Nah.  If you have what you personally deem to be a banker, then regardless of price, you go for it.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,903
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:03:26 pm »
El failo
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,355
  • * * * * *
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:04:10 pm »
Haha I knew something would happen, how much has that saved them?
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm »
And therein lies the proof of why having an odds-on favorite as your NAP, doesn't guarantee you a bonus

I speak from experience :no

15:30 Cheltenham

Captain Guinness (IRE) 17/2...............15+5 = 20
Gentleman De Mee (FR) 16/1.............10+5 = 15
« Last Edit: Today at 04:08:32 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,355
  • * * * * *
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:07:00 pm
And therein lies the proof of why having an odds-on favorite as your NAP, doesn't guarantee you a bonus

I speak from experience :no

Douvan oh and the infamous Annie Power fall.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:56 pm by y2w902 »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:09:01 pm »
BoRed! Give that man a Ceeeeeeeeeeeeee....gar

16:50 Cheltenham

Unexpected Party (FR) 12/1.....................15+5 = 20
Libberty Hunter 6/1...........................................10
Path D'oroux (FR) 10/1....................................7
Sa Fureur (IRE) 4/1 f...................................4
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,744
  • BoRac
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #182 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Well that was unexpected. :)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,393
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #183 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm »
Looks like I'm going to have to get the kid to work her magic again  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #184 on: Today at 05:48:01 pm »
17:30 Cheltenham

Jasmin De Vaux (FR) 9/2.....................15
Romeo Coolio 18/1.................10+5 = 15
Jalon D'oudairies (FR) 3/1 f.................7
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,023
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #185 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm »
Early indications tell me that last year's 'fail trophy' winner Craig2323 is today's top scorer with 4/6 winners.

Not the best day for LiP so I expect it to be tight at the top after 2 days

Full scores up later folks :)
Logged

Online ACLE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 934
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:03:03 pm »
Day 3.
1:30  Grey Dawning
2:10  Le Milos
2:50  Protektorat
3:30  Noble Yeats (NAP)
4:10  Riaan
4:50  Golden Ace
5:30  Annual Invictus
Logged
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 