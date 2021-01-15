« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March  (Read 5572 times)

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:31:49 pm
Hmm interesting thanks for letting me know.

I feel Serie A may actually be worth getting into these day
Serie A is a very underrated league these days last season all three European competitions had an Italian team in the final and it looks like they will have at least one team making a deep run in all three competitions this season as well.

Italy is also currently well placed to get a 5th Champions League spot for next season.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:31:04 pm
is that confirmed?
No but United will be sweating.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:01:01 pm »
United arent getting 5th place anyway. Would be funny if they do get 5th and Abu Dhabi get knocked out of CL to ensure England dont get the extra spot.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:31:04 pm
is that confirmed?

Not yet, but if it keeps going the way it is, then it will be the case. Italy and Germany hold the two places, England 3rd
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:13:21 pm
Not yet, but if it keeps going the way it is, then it will be the case. Italy and Germany hold the two places, England 3rd
fingers crossed it all goes to plan then, would be hilarious if they fluked their way to 5th and missed out on the CL.

To be fair though they missed out this year despite actually qualifying!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm »
David Neres has broken up so many attacks for Benfica
Logged
YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,777
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm
David Neres has broken up so many attacks for Benfica

As if Rangers are winning away at Benfica! Winner of West Ham or Freiburg feels like the best option next doesnt it? Wouldnt want Roma for off field shite.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm
As if Rangers are winning away at Benfica! Winner of West Ham or Freiburg feels like the best option next doesnt it? Wouldnt want Roma for off field shite.

Wouldn't want West Ham just because it is an English side.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,366
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:37:58 pm »
West Ham might just have it all to do in London
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,144
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 pm »
I'm very late to the party, but are there any Milan-Slavia streams?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm
As if Rangers are winning away at Benfica! Winner of West Ham or Freiburg feels like the best option next doesnt it? Wouldnt want Roma for off field shite.
level now, rangers look gassed.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm »
Leverkusen haven't lost this season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,943
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
Leverkusen haven't lost this season.
Such a shame they'll lose in Dublin.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,476
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:42:33 pm »
Moysie losing to a team they've beaten twice? Clssic Moysie that.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 pm »
The draws for QFs and SFs are made at same time.

Maseille, Roma and AC Milan are through. The remaining ties in balance.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,476
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,312
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm


Was that from the travelling Kop?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,476
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 09:48:45 pm »
That's from Roma fans to Brighton.  ;D
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,018
  • The first five yards........
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:48:45 pm
That's from Roma fans to Brighton.  ;D

'Mussolini Gave Blow-Jobs to Hitler'

Come on Brighton. You know it needs to be done.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm »
Taking about an hour to check this West Ham pen, beyond tedious.

Ridiculous that costs a team a game, most humans have arms.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Brilliant referee, well done lad. Not manipulated in to it.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,293
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
No penalty, Don Hutchison is livid ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,222
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm »
How a ref should be when called to the monitor.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm »
Who is co comms on West Ham match?

Don Hutchison? He was thick as shit at the end. "If that is the law'.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 pm »
Oh dear what a shame never mind
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
Who is co comms on West Ham match?

Don Hutchison? He was thick as shit at the end. "If that is the law'.
yes
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm
yes

He was saying that the ref should just walk over to monitor.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • Red since '64
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 09:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
No penalty, Don Hutchison is livid ;D

Every cloud

In all seriousness, Dempsey is such a know-all prat, and West Ham only have themselves to blame for that - though how it took so long for that decision at the end is a condemnation of VAR, notwithstanding the opaqueness about the handball laws as they apparently stand.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
How a ref should be when called to the monitor.
yep, if that had been at the other end, the TNT brigade would be fuming if it's given as a handball.

From the ref's perspective it would have been easier to have given the penalty after being called over to view it. In the PL the ref always does what the VAR recommends when being called to the screen.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,943
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm

You have to admit, a novel take on the "John Terry's Ma...." theme.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm
He was saying that the ref should just walk over to monitor.
he's an idiot, he should at least try to be a bit objective
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm »
There are not many "easy" teams left. Would love to draw Freiburg because it will be a bye into the semis.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm »
We should walk this competition. Miles clear of the rest
Logged
YNWA

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,197
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm »

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
There are not many "easy" teams left. Would love to draw Freiburg because it will be a bye into the semis.
Rangers. Easy.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm


Ask them if we can borrow it for the FA Cup final.

Imagine the fewm in the press the next day 🤪
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,644
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #276 on: Today at 05:27:46 am »
If Juninho meant that bounce over the keeper then wow. If you haven't seen it it's the second goal in the Bayer game.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 